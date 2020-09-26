Results Archive
Race Day Feed: WW Ranch

Race Day Feed WW Ranch

September 26, 2020 9:45am
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from WW Ranch Motocross Park for the seventh round of the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Good morning from WW Ranch Motocross Park in Jacksonville, Florida. With the COVID-19 impacting the schedule, we are here in Florida during the fall as opposed to last year’s event being in June. While we will not see the heat exhaustion-causing temperatures like we did at the 2019 event, we will still probably see the warmest temperatures of the circuit today. This morning has been cool but temperatures could rise to the high 80s before the end of the day. On a hotter day and on a tough, sandy track, this round could prove to be the separator in both championships. Those who truly prepped during the longer-than-normal break after Monster Energy AMA Supercross will be brought to the light today.

Early morning scenes from WW Ranch Motocross Park.
Early morning scenes from WW Ranch Motocross Park. Align Media
  • Align Media
  • Align Media

Just as the temperate will rise today, the action on the track has been hot lately as well. Last weekend at the Spring Creek National, Dylan Ferrandis and Jeremy Martin put on quite a show as they continue to battle day in and day out for the 250 Class championship. Ferrandis managed to not only straight-up beat Martin on his home track (literally) but he also did it with a sweep of the motos, holding off a late-race charge by J-Mart in the final few laps of the second moto. By doing so, Ferrandis retook the points lead by a mere three points. The Frenchman took on everything that Martin through at him in one of the most exciting motos of the year. With only three rounds to go, the Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha rider’s insignificant lead could boast big with the limited number of races left. Bad starts or small, opening lap mistakes could open the door right back up for Martin, who you know will pounce at the opportunity.

In the 450 Class, Adam Cianciarulo has rebounded well following a rough go at the season opener. Since crashing out of the lead in the second moto at the Loretta Lynn’s Ranch (he finished sixth the first moto), Cianciarulo has not finished a moto outside of the top five. He got the ball rolling at the RedBud 2 National when he won the first moto and took his first 450 Class overall. AC even could have gone 1-1 that day had it not been for a mistake while lapping a rider as he was leading the pack. Then last weekend in Millville, Minnesota, the Monster Energy Kawasaki rider holeshot both motos and checked out for his first moto sweep of his pro career. On top of his own strong day, AC also capitalized on a tough day from championship leader Zach Osborne (who had a flat tire in the second moto and faded positions late because of it) and second in the standings Marvin Musquin (who had a rough crash down the big hill in the second moto he said he was lucky not to be injured from that resulted in a tenth that moto). Combined with his 50-point day and Osborne’s 23-point day (4-16 moto finishes) and Musquin’s 31-point day (3-10 moto finishes), Cianciarulo jumped Musquin in the standings and now sits only 15 points behind Osborne. Osborne is in the driver’s seat up this championship still but will he take it out of cruise control this weekend and start shifting gears? (Sorry for the dad joke, blame my coworkers! *Cough* Kellen Brauer! *Cough cough*). But seriously, Osborne’s goal early in the championship was to stack points, which he managed to do. But after last weekend where he gained only five points in the second moto to AC’s 25 points, he’s going to needs to get back to stacking points if he wants to leave Fox Raceway at Pala with a #1 plate on October 10.

Speaking of #1 plate, this championship is really coming down to the final stretch and it appears defending and three-time champion Eli Tomac’s chances of hanging another plate to hang on the wall are dwindling. He sits fourth in the standings, 39 points down from Osborne so he is not mathematically out of it yet but things are not looking too great for Tomac to earn a fourth consecutive title. Behind Tomac in the standings are Justin Barcia, Blake Baggett, and Chase Sexton who, like Tomac, could all play spoiler to front-running Osborne, Cianciarulo, and Musquin. The championship is not over mathematically for them yet either but they’d need to be perfect and have some serious luck turn for all the guys ahead of them. But they can really disrupt this title fight. Barcia has really been ramped up again this year and has landed severall overall podium finishes. Baggett turned his season around after winning the second moto at RedBud 2 and was one of the fastest guys on the track at last weekend's race. And watch for Sexton today. He won the first 250 Class moto here last year (although he suffered from heat exhaustion in the second moto) but he trains in this environment and he’s bound for a big break through here soon. Today just might be that day. Does Sexton come through for his second 450 Class overall podium? Does Osborne leave today with a bigger points lead? Will home state guy AC add another tally to his overall win count? The battle is really brewing up some great racing to watch and today should be no different. Give us your picks in the comments section below this post.

The 2020 WW Ranch National broadcast/streaming schedule.
The 2020 WW Ranch National broadcast/streaming schedule. Pro Motocross

First Timed Practice

250 Class

In the first session of the day (250 B qualifying), Mathias Jorgensen had the top time with a 2:10.305. Hardy Munoz (2:12.813), Maxwell Sanford (2:13.065), Matthew Klann (2:13.810), and Brett Greenley (2:13.881) were the only riders under the 2:14 mark.

In the 250 A qualifying session, Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis’ time (2:03.882) just bested his teammate Justin Cooper’s time (2:03.885) for the top time of the session. Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM’s Derek Drake finished the session with the third-fastest time, his fast lap being a 2:05.663. Shane McElrath (2:06.472) was the only other rider to record a time under the 2:07 mark as Jett Lawrence (2:07.364), Jeremy Martin (2:07.369), RJ Hampshire (2:07.703), and Mitchell Harrison (2:07.897) all recorded their fastest lap times in the 2:07 range. Remember, Ferrandis and Cooper were fast at this event last year: Ferrandis took the win in the second moto and Cooper’s steady 2-2 gave him his first career 250 Class overall. Will they be able to repeat as the top two finishers this year? It would be quite the turnaround for Cooper, as his results in 2020 have not been up to par of his consistent front-runner and podium threat.

  • Derek Drake Align Media
  • Dylan Ferrandis Align Media
  • Justin Cooper Align Media
Motocross

WW Ranch (Florida) - 250 Group B Qualifying

Live Now
WW Ranch Motocross Park
Jacksonville, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Mathias Jorgensen 2:10.305 Bjerge Denmark Kawasaki KX250F
2Hardy Munoz 2:12.813 Cairo, GA United States Husqvarna FC 250
3Maxwell Sanford 2:13.065 Pasadena, MD United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Matthew Klann 2:13.810 Howell, MI United States Honda CRF250R
5Brett Greenley 2:13.881 New Memphis, IL United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Motocross

WW Ranch (Florida) - 250 Group A Qualifying

Live Now
WW Ranch Motocross Park
Jacksonville, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Dylan Ferrandis 2:03.882 Avignon France Yamaha YZ250F
2Justin Cooper 2:03.885 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Derek Drake 2:05.663 San Luis Obispo, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
4Shane McElrath 2:06.472 Canton, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
5Jett Lawrence 2:07.364 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
Full Results

450 Class

In the first 450 qualifying session of the day, Chase Sexton topped the chart with a 2:03.209. Osborne’s 2:04.867 was the second fastest of the session. Baggett’s 2:05.103 was third fastest and Cianciarulo’s 2:05.423 was fourth-fastest. 

In the 450 B qualifying session, Scott Meshey’s 2:12.361 topped the group. Christopher Prebula (2:15.894), Tristan Lewis (2:16.455), and Vann Martin (2:16.744), Travis Delnicki (2:17.575) rounded out the top five in the session. Martin is making his return to racing after suffering a practice crash at the St. Louis Supercross in January resulted in a torn ACL, a torn patella tendon, a broken big toe, and two broken metatarsals that kept him sidelined for several months.

  • Chase Sexton Align Media
  • Chase Sexton Align Media
  • Blake Baggett Align Media
  • Blake Baggett Align Media
  • Zach Osborne Align Media
Motocross

WW Ranch (Florida) - 450 Group A Qualifying

Live Now
WW Ranch Motocross Park
Jacksonville, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Chase Sexton 2:03.209 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
2Zach Osborne 2:04.867 Abingdon, VA United States Husqvarna FC 450
3Blake Baggett 2:05.103 Grand Terrace, CA United States KTM 450 SX-F
4Adam Cianciarulo 2:05.423 Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450
5Justin Barcia 2:06.209 Monroe, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
Motocross

WW Ranch (Florida) - 450 Group B Qualifying

Live Now
WW Ranch Motocross Park
Jacksonville, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Scott Meshey 2:12.361 Zephyrhills, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450
2Christopher Prebula 2:15.894 Petersburg, MI United States KTM 450 SX-F
3Tristan Lewis 2:16.455 Locust Grove, GA Yamaha YZ450F
4Vann Martin
2:16.744 Houston, TX United States KTM 450 SX-F
5Travis Delnicki 2:17.575 Woodstock Valley, CT United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results

Second Timed Practice

250 Class

When the second session started, three Monster Energy/Star Racing mechanics were pushing Jarrett Frye and his bike, he seemed to be having an issue. I am not sure what the issue was but he managed to get going on the track and put in a 2:08.818 by the end of the session. When the guys got going, Jo Shimoda had the first fast lap of the session with a 2:07.983. Then his teammate Jeremy Martin jumped to the top with a 2:07.594. Ferrandis dropped a heater and then took the top spot with a 2:06.277. Jett Lawrence jumped into the second place spot with a 2:07.412 before Justin Cooper jumped into the second place spot. Jett dropped a 2:06.940 but it did not move him up in the session. When it was done, Ferrandis topped the session but it was his 2:03.882 from the first session that took the overall time.

“It’s awesome but I know it’s going to be difficult, a really challenging day,” Ferrandis said on taking the pole position.

Cooper, Drake, and McElrath's respective times from the first session carried over for the second, third, and fourth fastest combined times, respectively. 

  • Carson Mumford Align Media
  • Hunter Lawrence Align Media
  • RJ Hampshire Align Media
  • Shane McElrath Align Media
  • Dylan Ferrandis Align Media
  • Dylan Ferrandis Align Media
Motocross

WW Ranch (Florida) - 250 Group A Qualifying

Live Now
WW Ranch Motocross Park
Jacksonville, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Dylan Ferrandis 2:06.156 Avignon France Yamaha YZ250F
2Justin Cooper 2:06.739 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Jett Lawrence 2:06.940 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
4Jeremy Martin 2:07.594 Millville, MN United States Honda CRF250R
5Shane McElrath 2:07.732 Canton, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results
Motocross

WW Ranch (Florida) - 250 Group B Qualifying

Live Now
WW Ranch Motocross Park
Jacksonville, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Hardy Munoz 2:10.519 Cairo, GA United States Husqvarna FC 250
2Mathias Jorgensen 2:12.291 Bjerge Denmark Kawasaki KX250F
3Gerhard Matamoros 2:14.689 Honduras Yamaha YZ250F
4Jake Pinhancos 2:15.144 Rochester, MA United States KTM 250 SX-F
5Michael Lacore 2:15.250 Washington, DC United States KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results
Motocross

WW Ranch (Florida) - 250 Combined Qualifying

Live Now
WW Ranch Motocross Park
Jacksonville, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Dylan Ferrandis 2:03.882 Avignon France Yamaha YZ250F
2Justin Cooper 2:03.885 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Derek Drake 2:05.663 San Luis Obispo, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
4Shane McElrath 2:06.472 Canton, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
5Jett Lawrence 2:06.940 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
Full Results

450 Class

When the second 450 A group took to the track, Cianciarulo, Barcia, and Osborne took off when the flag waved. Just like in the first session, Sexton jumped to the top position with a 2:04.885. The Honda HRC rider sat ahead of AC’s 2:05.054 and Barcia’s 2:06.159. The big takeaway from this session was a big get-off by Marvin Musquin. While hitting the jump that sends riders back down onto the starting straight, Musquin’s rear wheel hit a bump into the face of the jump. Although the jump is more of a flat takeoff compared to the steep face of the other triples and doubles at the track, the bumps Musquin’s rear wheel hit caused the back end of his KTM 450 SX-F to swap out just as he was taking off, causing him to slam hard to the ground head first. Musquin was slow to get up but went for his bike immediately. He was in no rush but he appeared to be okay enough to go for his bike. With assistance from a racing official, he got his bike up and remounted before heading to where the mechanics were stationed near the starting gates. He met with mechanic Frankie Latham briefly before heading back to the team truck in the pits. We will provide more information on Musquin when it becomes available.

Pro Motocross has posted the crash on social media, watch it below:

When the session had ended, Sexton was the fastest qualifier (yet again) in both 450 A sessions but his 2:03.209 from the first session was the top time of the day.

“Looking forward to these two motos, we gotta translate this to a win,” Sexton said.

Sexton’s teammate Christian Craig qualified fifth overall on the day with a 2:05.617 from the second session. Max Anstie qualified tenth today with a 2:07.794 aboard his Suzuki RM-Z450. Fredrik Noren (2:08.262 to qualify 12th overall) and Justin Rodbell ( 2:09.470 to qualify 13th overall) put in two solid sessions. Noren was good here last year (9-8 for ninth overall) in his last ride of his self-sponsored effort aboard his Honda CRF450R before the JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing team picked him up the following round as a fill-in for injured Justin Hill. Watch for Noren again today. Kyle Chisholm qualified 18th overall in his season debut with a 2:11.912.

  • Cianciarulo with a unique Blink-182 paint job for today's race. "Big blink guy," he captioned a post of the helmet on Instagram. Align Media
  • Honda HRC's Ken Roczen is at WW Ranch Motocross Park to watch (and film) the action. Can we get this guy a photo vest? Align Media
  • Sexton Align Media
  • Osborne Align Media
  • Sexton Align Media
  • Osborne Align Media
  • Osborne Align Media
  • Cianciarulo Align Media
  • Marvin Musquin slammed down onto the ground hard in a crash during the second 450 A session today. Align Media
  • Eli Tomac qualified seventh today. Align Media
  • Christian Craig keeping the all-white ShiftMX gear clean as he puts in smooth laps. Align Media
  • Chase Sexton tops the 450 qualifying yet again. Align Media
Motocross

WW Ranch (Florida) - 450 Group A Qualifying

Live Now
WW Ranch Motocross Park
Jacksonville, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Chase Sexton 2:04.885 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
2Adam Cianciarulo 2:05.054 Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450
3Christian Craig 2:05.617 Hemet, CA United States Honda CRF450R
4Blake Baggett 2:05.761 Grand Terrace, CA United States KTM 450 SX-F
5Justin Barcia 2:06.159 Monroe, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
Motocross

WW Ranch (Florida) - 450 Group B Qualifying

Live Now
WW Ranch Motocross Park
Jacksonville, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Scott Meshey 2:12.133 Zephyrhills, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450
2Jared Lesher 2:13.837 Elderton, PA United States KTM 450 SX-F
3Christopher Prebula 2:15.026 Petersburg, MI United States KTM 450 SX-F
4Tristan Lewis 2:15.847 Locust Grove, GA Yamaha YZ450F
5Vann Martin
2:16.234 Houston, TX United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results
Motocross

WW Ranch (Florida) - 450 Combined Qualifying

Live Now
WW Ranch Motocross Park
Jacksonville, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Chase Sexton 2:03.209 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
2Zach Osborne 2:04.867 Abingdon, VA United States Husqvarna FC 450
3Adam Cianciarulo 2:05.054 Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450
4Blake Baggett 2:05.103 Grand Terrace, CA United States KTM 450 SX-F
5Christian Craig 2:05.617 Hemet, CA United States Honda CRF450R
Full Results

250 Class Moto 1

It has warmed up here slightly from this morning. The Florida heat and humidity arrived prior to the start of the first gate drop of the day. Out of the gates it was Dylan Ferrandis with a great jump on the inside but it was Shane McElrath who powered around the first turn from the outside to grab the holeshot and the early lead. Through the first few sections it was McElrath, RJ Hampshire, Ferrandis, and Jett Lawrence. Jeremy Martin wasted no time jumping around his teammate to take over third. About a lap later, Jett made a move on Jeremy to retake third. Ferrandis and Hampshire battled back and forth through the roller section. Ferrandis initially had the spot but then Hampshire swung wide in the next turn and held on to the position. Shortly after, Ferrandis was able to make a pass stick on Hampshire and then he was able to make a move on his teammate McElrath for the lead.

Behind Ferrandis, Jett made a pass on J-Mart to retake fourth place. Hampshire, Jett, and Hampshire were three-wide two turns in a row as everyone continued to shuffle. Jett made his way into second and Hampshire got into third as McElrath dropped back positions. As Jett made his way into second, Ferrandis had already built up a four-second lead and had checked out. McElrath continued to drop as J-Mart made a strong run through the roller section to take over fourth. Alex Martin and Justin Cooper made their way to the rear fender of McElrath. A-Mart and Cooper both made their way around McElrath, who continued to lose position after position. He was eventually passed by Hunter Lawrence for eighth place.

While Ferrandis was gone out front, Hampshire and J-Mart caught up to the Jett. The youngster put in a charge as Hampshire and J-Mart battled one another. Then, with around a minute and a half to go and Hampshire had a huge get-off. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider went over the giant infield tabletop and about halfway to the landing the front end of his bike dropped suddenly and he had to hit the eject button and jump off through the handlebars. He got back up and ran to his bike, which was laying several feet away. But his Husqvarna FC 250 was completely mangled (missing front number plate, crooked and wobbly front wheel, bashed up seat/rear fender) as he rode back to the pits on the water truck path. Hampshire was only about to complete 13 laps before his big crash so he is officially awarded 35th.

Things did not go well for McElrath, who lost more positions than he gained. He eventually finished the moto in seventh, since Hampshire crashed out.

Ferrandis took the checkered flag about nine and a half seconds ahead of Jett Lawrence, who recorded a career-best, second-place finish. J-Mart finished third.

“I think getting a good start and be out front early was a key today,” Ferrandis said. “I wanted to take the lead, put a gap in and save my legs. …So stoked to get a good start, manage to get the win. It’s awesome.” 

“Today is just about saving yourself,” Jett said. “I finally got a decent gap and those few laps I just had a few too many and they ended up catching back up. I regathered and had a few tricky lines I felt like they couldn’t do, so I had them in my back pocket and pulled them out. It’s just good to be up here. It’s freakin’ hot, so you definitely have to stay cool out here and recovery is big.”

“Goal for moto two is to get a holeshot and get out front," J-Mart said. "We had a good start but not good enough. …we’re gonna see what we can do to get a little bit of improvement for moto two.”

I believe Brandon Hartranft went down early as he was running 32nd. But the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM rider pushed the entire moto and made his way into 13th. Great ride for the #30.

Dylan Ferrandis claimed the first 250 Class moto of the day here at WW Ranch Motocross Park
Dylan Ferrandis claimed the first 250 Class moto of the day here at WW Ranch Motocross Park Align Media
Motocross

WW Ranch (Florida) - 250 Moto 1

Live Now
WW Ranch Motocross Park
Jacksonville, FL United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Dylan Ferrandis 16 Laps2:08.987 Avignon France Yamaha YZ250F
2Jett Lawrence +09.6552:10.683 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
3Jeremy Martin +21.4862:11.129 Millville, MN United States Honda CRF250R
4Justin Cooper +30.8982:11.410 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
5Alex Martin +37.3592:11.655 Millville, MN United States Suzuki RM-Z250
Full Results

