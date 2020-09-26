Just as the temperate will rise today, the action on the track has been hot lately as well. Last weekend at the Spring Creek National, Dylan Ferrandis and Jeremy Martin put on quite a show as they continue to battle day in and day out for the 250 Class championship. Ferrandis managed to not only straight-up beat Martin on his home track (literally) but he also did it with a sweep of the motos, holding off a late-race charge by J-Mart in the final few laps of the second moto. By doing so, Ferrandis retook the points lead by a mere three points. The Frenchman took on everything that Martin through at him in one of the most exciting motos of the year. With only three rounds to go, the Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha rider’s insignificant lead could boast big with the limited number of races left. Bad starts or small, opening lap mistakes could open the door right back up for Martin, who you know will pounce at the opportunity.

In the 450 Class, Adam Cianciarulo has rebounded well following a rough go at the season opener. Since crashing out of the lead in the second moto at the Loretta Lynn’s Ranch (he finished sixth the first moto), Cianciarulo has not finished a moto outside of the top five. He got the ball rolling at the RedBud 2 National when he won the first moto and took his first 450 Class overall. AC even could have gone 1-1 that day had it not been for a mistake while lapping a rider as he was leading the pack. Then last weekend in Millville, Minnesota, the Monster Energy Kawasaki rider holeshot both motos and checked out for his first moto sweep of his pro career. On top of his own strong day, AC also capitalized on a tough day from championship leader Zach Osborne (who had a flat tire in the second moto and faded positions late because of it) and second in the standings Marvin Musquin (who had a rough crash down the big hill in the second moto he said he was lucky not to be injured from that resulted in a tenth that moto). Combined with his 50-point day and Osborne’s 23-point day (4-16 moto finishes) and Musquin’s 31-point day (3-10 moto finishes), Cianciarulo jumped Musquin in the standings and now sits only 15 points behind Osborne. Osborne is in the driver’s seat up this championship still but will he take it out of cruise control this weekend and start shifting gears? (Sorry for the dad joke, blame my coworkers! *Cough* Kellen Brauer! *Cough cough*). But seriously, Osborne’s goal early in the championship was to stack points, which he managed to do. But after last weekend where he gained only five points in the second moto to AC’s 25 points, he’s going to needs to get back to stacking points if he wants to leave Fox Raceway at Pala with a #1 plate on October 10.

Speaking of #1 plate, this championship is really coming down to the final stretch and it appears defending and three-time champion Eli Tomac’s chances of hanging another plate to hang on the wall are dwindling. He sits fourth in the standings, 39 points down from Osborne so he is not mathematically out of it yet but things are not looking too great for Tomac to earn a fourth consecutive title. Behind Tomac in the standings are Justin Barcia, Blake Baggett, and Chase Sexton who, like Tomac, could all play spoiler to front-running Osborne, Cianciarulo, and Musquin. The championship is not over mathematically for them yet either but they’d need to be perfect and have some serious luck turn for all the guys ahead of them. But they can really disrupt this title fight. Barcia has really been ramped up again this year and has landed severall overall podium finishes. Baggett turned his season around after winning the second moto at RedBud 2 and was one of the fastest guys on the track at last weekend's race. And watch for Sexton today. He won the first 250 Class moto here last year (although he suffered from heat exhaustion in the second moto) but he trains in this environment and he’s bound for a big break through here soon. Today just might be that day. Does Sexton come through for his second 450 Class overall podium? Does Osborne leave today with a bigger points lead? Will home state guy AC add another tally to his overall win count? The battle is really brewing up some great racing to watch and today should be no different. Give us your picks in the comments section below this post.