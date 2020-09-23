Jo Shimoda | 12-8 8th overall

“Yeah in qualifying I was little tight and took me a couple laps to figure out the track. Second qualifying did pretty good for seventh. Moto 1 I got a really good jump out of the gate but hit Alex Marten and Jalek Swoll on the straight away which put me around 20th. I caught up to 12th. I really wanted to get a better start and see what I could do in the second moto, and I did get a better start, around 7-10. I made a couple of passes on the first lap and kept going for 7th.”

Mitchell Harrison | 11-9 for 9th overall in 250 Class

“To be honest, it wasn’t the best day for me overall. I just struggled to feel comfortable and like myself on the bike. The positive is that we know what we need to fix heading into WW Ranch next weekend. We’ve only got a couple more rounds left to go, so I am going to continue to make the most of this incredible opportunity to ride the best 250 motorcycle in the paddock and aim to run up front next weekend where I belong.”

Shane McElrath | 15-7 for 11th overall in 250 Class

“It was a subpar day for me today. I was just off all day and struggled every time I was on the track. We’re going to regroup and work on coming back stronger next weekend in Jacksonville.”

Carson Mumford | 13-10 for 12th overall in 250 Class

“First moto, start, I had to be out of the top twenty, it was terrible, but somehow I came around 16th the first lap. I pretty much stayed there the whole race, made some late-race passes and finished 13th. Second moto I started around 16th and guys either started fading, or I’d come across a bike being down. I ended up 10th.”

Cameron Mcadoo | 6-38 for 14th overall in 250 Class

“It’s such a bummer when you have a decent day going and it is derailed by a crash. I felt good most of the day so I’m hoping we can take the week to recover, take the positives from this race and get back out there in Florida.”

Jarrett Frye | 14-14 for 15th overall in 250 Class

“It was an okay day for me. It started well, qualifying seventh, and I was happy with that going into the motos. Two 14ths was not the moto scores I was looking for, but I’m going to take what I learned today and try to build off of it and be better next weekend.”