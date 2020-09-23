By the Numbers:
Dylan Ferrandis finished 1-1 to take his second overall in the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. This was Ferrandis’ eighth career overall win and his sixth 1-1 day. In the second moto, he battled Jeremy Martin for the moto win. If Martin could have taken the win away from Ferrandis, he would maintain the points lead. However, Ferrandis held off J-Mart’s late charge (he put in his two fastest laps of the motos in on the last two laps) on the final lap to take the moto win by just 0.411 seconds. He now sits three points ahead of Martin (Ferrandis’ 257 to Martin’s 254).
Alex Martin finished 4-4 for third overall. In the eight years the two Martin brothers have raced a national together at the track, this was the second time they have both landed on the overall podium. At the 2016 Spring Creek National, Jeremy’s 2-1 bested Cooper Webb’s 1-2 for the overall win and Alex finished 3-4 for third overall.
Hunter Lawrence put together his best ride of the season with 7-5 finishes for seventh overall—his first top ten overall finish this year. Jarrett Frye finished 14-14 for 15th overall in his pro debut. Josh Varize (19-25 for 21st overall) and Mathias Jorgensen (25-20 for 22nd overall) put together their best overall finishes of the year.
Adam Cianciarulo earned his second consecutive 450 Class overall. AC’s first two premier class wins have come in his fifth and sixth starts in the class. Cianciarulo becomes the 12th rider to win his first two premier class overall wins in back-to-back rounds. He now sits 15 points down on Zach Osborne for second in the championship standings, as he takes over second place from Marvin Musquin.
Cianciarulo has now won three of the last four motos (Blake Baggett won the second moto at RedBud 2 National after AC’s costly mistake that gave up his lead), has the last four holeshots, and has led 60 of the last 66 laps. Of the 200 laps completed in the 450 Class, Cianciarulo has led 71 total laps. Osborne has led the second most with 58.
Cianciarulo jumped Marvin Musquin in the points standings (after the Red Bull KTM rider finished 3-10 because of a big crash in the second moto that he luckily got up from uninjured). Since the opening two motos of the season, Cianciarulo has not finished outside of the top five. Cianciarulo and Osborne are the only two riders in the 450 Class with 10 top-five finishes in the 12 motos run this year.
Chase Sexton earned his third moto podium in the premier class after taking third in the second moto on Saturday. Benny Bloss earned his best overall of the season with a 12th place after 13-11 moto finishes. He went down in the first turn of the first moto and charged from 38th to finish the moto 13th. He earned both the FMF Privateer Power award and the Battery Tender RC Hard Charger awards for his effort. Behind Bloss, Justin Rodbell has continued to log solid results as his 14-14 day earned him 13th overall. Rookie Grant Harlan put in another impressive ride of his own with a 13th in the second moto. Harlan’s 23-13 earned him 15th overall on the day.
Quotes from Around the Paddock:
Chase Seton | 8-3 for 4th overall in 450 Class
“Today started off good. I had the fastest qualifier and felt really good on the bike. In the first moto, I got a good start but ended up going down with one lap to go. I had another good start in the second moto. I made my way up to second and stayed there pretty much the whole race. I made a little mistake and slid out, ending up third for fourth overall. I’m looking forward to the Florida race—kind of a home race for me.”
Said Honda HRC team manager Erik Kehoe:
“Chase obviously had the speed to run up front all day, qualifying first, finishing third in moto two and posting the fastest lap, but unfortunately he crashed late in moto one, which hurt his chance for a podium spot overall.”
Eli Tomac | 6-5 for 5th overall in 450 Class
“A fifth overall should feel good, but it’s definitely not where we want to be and not where we need to be if we want to be in this title fight. I felt good today but didn’t get the starts I needed to run up front and on this track, you really need to be out front early. The team and I will just keep grinding and work to improve on this for the remaining rounds. Overall, it was a consistent weekend of riding and we’ll look forward to Florida next weekend.”
Marvin Musquin | 3-10 for 6th overall in 450 Class
“I was doing great in Moto 2 until having a mishap at the very top of the mountain on the left-hander before you drop off. I lost the rear just a little bit and it got sideways even more while I was flying in the air so when I landed I was still sideways and it hooked and I had a big crash. It was hard to get back up but I was able to get some points with 10th. I’m super disappointed because I was looking forward to getting a podium today but I’m very lucky right now to not be injured.”
Christian Craig | 7-6 for 7th overall in 450 Class
“This weekend went well. It was a beautiful day and the weather was finally good, with no rain. For qualifying, I was sixth in the first practice and fifth in the second. I ended up sixth overall, which was my best so far. In the first moto I got off to a midpack start; it wasn’t the greatest, but I made some quick passes up to ninth and then found myself in a heated battle with a lot of top guys, ending up seventh by the checkered flag. I got a better start in the second moto and was in eighth for a while. Eli Tomac got around me and then we made some passes. I was pretty much locked onto him and we went through the pack pretty well. We got up to Justin Barcia at one point and then we both got stuck in fifth and sixth. I finished seventh overall; I’m right on that cusp of breaking the top five, which is what I want, so I just have to keep pushing.”
Said Kehoe:
“Christian continues to ride strong and had a solid effort; He wants to improve his starts to run up front.”
Joey Savatgy | 9-7 for 8th overall in 450 Class
"Another tough weekend. In the first moto I was riding decently and about twenty minutes in I lost the rear brake. We made a suspension change for the second moto and it wasn’t in the right direction. We will try again next weekend."
Justin Bogle | 31-12 for 14th overall in 450 Class
“I’m getting stronger every weekend. I felt loose out there and flowing around the track today. I’m for sure making strides and they are showing in my results. We keep moving forward, progress and fight for a top ten finish next weekend at WW Ranch.”
Jett Lawrence | 3-6 for 4th overall in 250 Class
“First moto was really good, started around P6, made my way up to third, which put me in a good position to get an overall podium. Just had to make sure I executed my second moto, which I did not do that very well. I ended up getting a terrible start, I think I came back from about 80th up to sixth which was really good. Just have to keep my head down. Next round is WW Ranch which is sand, and I really like sand so I can’t wait for that round.”
Justin Cooper | 9-3 for 6th overall in 250 Class
“I struggled in Moto 1 with some arm pump and was just really not riding like myself. In the second moto, we made a few changes, and I was able to fight with those guys up front for a while. Overall, it was another average weekend. I have got to put two motos together. On a positive note, I’m glad to be back on the podium in Moto 2.”
Hunter Lawrence | 7-5 for 7th overall in 250 Class
“Back in the mix, a good step closer. I feel like I’m getting back to being the real Hunter Lawrence. Good starts, just rode a good race and was able to be relevant in the moto. It was good progress. We’ve done some testing with gearing that has helped with starts, and the dirt wasn’t tilled super deep, which helps us. Just a combination of a lot of things on the starts. The shoulder is good, no pain. It’s not at full strength capacity, but we’re getting a lot closer than we he been. Just getting better and better.”
Jo Shimoda | 12-8 8th overall
“Yeah in qualifying I was little tight and took me a couple laps to figure out the track. Second qualifying did pretty good for seventh. Moto 1 I got a really good jump out of the gate but hit Alex Marten and Jalek Swoll on the straight away which put me around 20th. I caught up to 12th. I really wanted to get a better start and see what I could do in the second moto, and I did get a better start, around 7-10. I made a couple of passes on the first lap and kept going for 7th.”
Mitchell Harrison | 11-9 for 9th overall in 250 Class
“To be honest, it wasn’t the best day for me overall. I just struggled to feel comfortable and like myself on the bike. The positive is that we know what we need to fix heading into WW Ranch next weekend. We’ve only got a couple more rounds left to go, so I am going to continue to make the most of this incredible opportunity to ride the best 250 motorcycle in the paddock and aim to run up front next weekend where I belong.”
Shane McElrath | 15-7 for 11th overall in 250 Class
“It was a subpar day for me today. I was just off all day and struggled every time I was on the track. We’re going to regroup and work on coming back stronger next weekend in Jacksonville.”
Carson Mumford | 13-10 for 12th overall in 250 Class
“First moto, start, I had to be out of the top twenty, it was terrible, but somehow I came around 16th the first lap. I pretty much stayed there the whole race, made some late-race passes and finished 13th. Second moto I started around 16th and guys either started fading, or I’d come across a bike being down. I ended up 10th.”
Cameron Mcadoo | 6-38 for 14th overall in 250 Class
“It’s such a bummer when you have a decent day going and it is derailed by a crash. I felt good most of the day so I’m hoping we can take the week to recover, take the positives from this race and get back out there in Florida.”
Jarrett Frye | 14-14 for 15th overall in 250 Class
“It was an okay day for me. It started well, qualifying seventh, and I was happy with that going into the motos. Two 14ths was not the moto scores I was looking for, but I’m going to take what I learned today and try to build off of it and be better next weekend.”
Injury Updates:
Max Miller
Miller made his pro debut but had a crash with another rider and ended up breaking his collarbone. He posted the following on Instagram:
“Millville was a blast while it lasted! Qualified P.22 and had a terrible start in the first moto. I was working my way through the pack when I got together with another rider and crashed. This resulted in a broken Collarbone👎🏼. Obviously I’m bummed but it’s part of racing. I will be getting my collarbone plated on Thursday and doing everything I can to get back on the bike as soon as possible! Just another bump in the road!”
Cameron Mcadoo
McAdoo went down hard early in the second moto and later said the handlebars of his Kawasaki hit him in the stomach and made him sick.
“Bummed I wasn’t able to finish moto 2 yesterday,” he posted on Instagram. “I was feeling great on the bike, but crashed early in the moto, took the bars to my stomach, and I was throwing up uncontrollably. I got checked out, and everything came back clear just pretty sore today. Thanks to everyone who reached out yesterday, and my entire team! We will be back to fight next weekend in Florida!”
He then posted a clip of the crash. Ouch.
Jalek Swoll
Swoll pulled out of the first moto on Saturday early after his forks locked up and he was unable to compete. He posted on Instagram he also suffered am “awkward movement on the bike and popped my shoulder out, went back in but was a struggle after.” He expects to race in Florida on Saturday.
First moto had a freak incident and broke my forks on the opening lap forcing me to pull out of the moto, early into moto 2 I had made a awkward movement on the bike and popped my shoulder out, went back in but was a struggle after, embarrassing day to say the least but will be ready to finally show what I’m capable of doing at WW 😤
TJ Uselman
Uselman made his pro debut but suffered two crashes on the day. The Minnesota native said in an Instagram post he went down and was unable to finish the first moto then suffered a crash in the second moto that resulted in a broken collarbone.
Tyler Bowers
Bowers had a crash in practice and then a crash in the first turn that resulted in a “broken rib and some soreness.” He expects to race this weekend in Jacksonville, Florida.
Up and down at @scmxpark last weekend! Seemed like “luck” was against me with a pretty good crash in practice (which could have gone way worse) and resulted in a broken rib and some bad soreness I’m still fighting. Then got caught in some first turn chaos in the first moto that put me in 37th over the finish on lap 1. The up is I had a killer weekend with my daughter coming along to the race this weekend, I had a good charge in moto 1 coming back to 24, and put together a 20 in moto 2. Bringing the positives with me knowing I switched up an engine package that seemed to really benefit me, I feel amazing fitness wise, and hoping we get a track that gets a little rougher down here in Florida this weekend! Thanks to the people that are part of this program and the people that cheer for me!
Henry Miller
Miller crashed during qualifying and was unable to lineup for the motos. He posted the update below on Instagram:
“Little UPDATE on myself from this nasty crash I had during the second qualifying session yesterday.
I ended up dislocating my right wrist pretty badly and tearing a good bit of the ligaments in my wrist which will require surgery unfortunately. We will be back better then ever!!
Thank you to everyone who helped me and continues to support my efforts all you guys rock!!”
Bummer for Miller, who had put together three top-15 overall finishes so far this season. He earned the FMF Privateer Power award at the RedBud 1 National following his 13-13 for 14th overall.
Broc Tickle
Tickle had a gnarly crash in the second moto when he endoed over the tough uphill triple near the finish line. As he went over the handlebars, the bike followed him and slammed down hard. Luckily, he did not suffer any serious injuries in the incident and will see how this week goes and if he can lineup at Saturday’s seventh round WW Ranch National.
“In the second moto, I was coming through the pack and had a moment over a jump and had a big crash,” Tickle said in a team press release. “I’m super sore today and feeling banged up. I’m just going to take it day by day and see the progress heading into Jacksonville towards the end of the week to see where I’m at. I’m going to do what I need to do to try to get better and get back at the races.”
GoPro Footage:
Alex Martin moto two highlights:
Christian Craig moto one highlights (listen and you can hear him yelling at lappers at the end!)
Cianciarulo moto two highlights: