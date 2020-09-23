Results Archive
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Jed Beaton
Full Results
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Kailub Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD1)
Articles
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Blake Baggett
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. Jeremy Martin
  3. Alex Martin
Full Results
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD2)
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD3)
Fri Sep 25
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
WW Ranch
Sat Sep 26
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Gopher Dunes (SX RD4)
Sat Sep 26
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Lombardia
Sun Sep 27
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Burr Oaks
Sun Sep 27
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Città di Mantova
Wed Sep 30
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Oct 3
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Oct 4
Articles
Musquin's Second-Moto Crash: "I’m very lucky right now to not be injured.”

September 23, 2020 2:15pm | by:
Musquin's Second-Moto Crash:

While Adam Cianciarulo's dash toward the front of the 450 Class pack and Zach Osborne's flat tire grabbed the headlines from Millville, Marvin Musquin's championship chances were shaped greatly by the second moto in Minnesota. The Red Bull KTM man was second in points to Osborne heading into the event, and stood to gain greatly from Osborne's misfortune. However, while running fourth in the second 450 moto, Musquin crashed...on the massive Mt. Martin downhill!

“I was doing great in Moto 2 until having a mishap at the very top of the mountain on the left-hander before you drop off," Musquin said in a team statement. "I lost the rear just a little bit and it got sideways even more while I was flying in the air so when I landed I was still sideways and it hooked and I had a big crash. It was hard to get back up but I was able to get some points with 10th. I’m super disappointed because I was looking forward to getting a podium today but I’m very lucky right now to not be injured.”

Crashing down that hill is a big deal! Marvin's bike was twisted and he could only salvage a tenth, which pays seven fewer points than the fourth-place position he was running in before the crash. That was enough to move Cianciarulo into second in the standings. The tenth also pays just six more points than Osborne's 16th.

Musquin did edge Osborne in moto one with a third to Osborne's fourth, meaning he made up eight points total on the leader at Spring Creek.

Luckily, Marvin was uninjured and can continue his chase for an elusive 450 championship this weekend at WW Ranch Motocross Park in Florida.

