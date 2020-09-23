Musquin's Second-Moto Crash:

While Adam Cianciarulo's dash toward the front of the 450 Class pack and Zach Osborne's flat tire grabbed the headlines from Millville, Marvin Musquin's championship chances were shaped greatly by the second moto in Minnesota. The Red Bull KTM man was second in points to Osborne heading into the event, and stood to gain greatly from Osborne's misfortune. However, while running fourth in the second 450 moto, Musquin crashed...on the massive Mt. Martin downhill!

“I was doing great in Moto 2 until having a mishap at the very top of the mountain on the left-hander before you drop off," Musquin said in a team statement. "I lost the rear just a little bit and it got sideways even more while I was flying in the air so when I landed I was still sideways and it hooked and I had a big crash. It was hard to get back up but I was able to get some points with 10th. I’m super disappointed because I was looking forward to getting a podium today but I’m very lucky right now to not be injured.”

Crashing down that hill is a big deal! Marvin's bike was twisted and he could only salvage a tenth, which pays seven fewer points than the fourth-place position he was running in before the crash. That was enough to move Cianciarulo into second in the standings. The tenth also pays just six more points than Osborne's 16th.

Musquin did edge Osborne in moto one with a third to Osborne's fourth, meaning he made up eight points total on the leader at Spring Creek.

Luckily, Marvin was uninjured and can continue his chase for an elusive 450 championship this weekend at WW Ranch Motocross Park in Florida.