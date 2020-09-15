Former pro Jason Thomas provides a mid-season update on training programs, points scenarios, and more.

Please explain the difference between training blocks at home (with time off) compared to in-season training programs.

The main difference is in the amount of time available, which allows for big workloads and the necessary recovery afterwards. During the season, trainers are always worried about ensuring their rider is 100 percent on Saturday morning. Working hard is great, but if the rider wakes up tired and can sense he hasn’t recovered when while he’s putting his gear on before the race, well, there’s a sense that it’s going to be a long day. In that case, the hard work is doing more harm than good.

Weekends off present a window of opportunity to raise the effort level, especially in that first week. The first few days of last week were used to recover after a double-header weekend, then a hard day or two to end the week (35 minute moto’s, longer bicycle ride, gym work), followed by more rest over the weekend. This week leading up to Spring Creek would be the standard race week. Race week usually consists of a few motos to maintain endurance, sprints to work on qualifying speed, and start practice. They will also do a one hour-ish bike ride each day and a lot of stretching. Most days during the season are very repetitive but not terribly difficult, either. It’s all about finding the balance of putting in enough work to be incredibly strong, but most importantly, incredibly strong on the right day.

Do you think the extra-long season is grinding some guys up?

I haven’t bought into this theory as much as some. The caveat here would be if riders just kept hammering during the quarantine time of March and April, and then never took time off after the SLC SX stint. If they just kept going full bore (I don’t think many did), then absolutely they would be feeling it right now. This is going to be the latest end to a Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship season that I can ever remember, so not only is it a longer season in 2020 but there will be less of an off-season than ever before, too.