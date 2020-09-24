Going into outdoors, did you think you might have had an advantage because you didn’t do supercross and you were ahead, or were you still coming back from the injury?

It’s tough. I think obviously anytime someone lines up they’re optimistic. The goal is always every weekend you line up you want to win, whether that’s feasible or not. You don’t go to the gate with the mentality of I’m looking to get top ten. Me being in the position where I’ve won races before, maybe not in the premier class, but I’ve led laps in the premier class and I’ve won races in the Lites class, it’s hard not to have that mentality of I could battle with these guys for wins and be on the podium. What advantage I thought maybe we were going to have going into outdoors, obviously with coronavirus and having such a long time off everyone got kind of time to test in-between their hiatus. So any little bit of advantage that I thought we were going to have was obviously out the window. To be honest, it’s just been a struggle. Definitely haven’t been where we would like to be. I think we were a little bit blindsided coming into the season as far as being ready. We thought we were going to be pretty ready and as things turned out we were probably on the complete opposite side of ready, struggling. It’s not easy when you have guys who are on their A game and aren’t struggling. Obviously switching from Kawi to Suzuki is another new change. A lot of these guys have been on that bike previous years so they have settings to go off from and unfortunately I don’t. It is what it is. I thought we were going to have a little bit of an advantage maybe and as things turned out there’s been definitely no advantage. The goal going into Loretta’s realistically was to leave there top five to start the season. Finally things at the second RedBud started to click. We had some issues that were out of my hands and felt like I could have put two decent motos together there that would have got us close to the top five. The same with this weekend. Second moto we made some suspension changes that were worse, but first moto we were running sixth for a while by ourselves. Like I said, an issue that was out of my hands and caused the guys behind to catch up. Sexton went down late in the moto. So realistically I think we could have got fifth that first moto. The second moto is what it is. We just took a gamble and that’s kind of our only option now. It didn’t pay off. The goal is always to win. It’s hard to line up every weekend and tell yourself that when things haven’t been going that well, but as I’m sure anyone else knows, this game is very mental. You have to tell yourself that you’re capable of doing it. You’ve got to look at the guys who are winning and I know that I beat the guys who are winning right now and I can do it again. It’s just a matter of trying to get all the pieces to the puzzle together and unfortunately it’s not that easy.

Take us through the injury because that was a bad one. We heard it was the heel. As soon as we hear that, we know it could be 12 months. This was in Australia. What was the process? How bad was it, just the injury itself?

I went over the bars and shattered my heel and broke my scaphoid. Actually, I had more pain with my scaphoid than my heel. We had an issue and went into a false neutral. That was Saturday afternoon. I had surgery Sunday morning in Australia. They put some external fixtures in to basically keep the foot apart so it didn’t crumble together because everything was shattered to the point where there was no structure. So they basically went in there to keep the whole foot spread apart. That was on Sunday and we flew out Thursday. We found a medical doctor that I hired to fly with me back from Australia to make sure that we didn’t run into any issues with health. Landed Thursday morning. Met with Dr. Thoreson out of LA. Met him at noon on Thursday and he came in and unwrapped my foot and look at it, looked at me and said, let’s do it. I was in surgery by 3:00 that afternoon. It’s a crazy process. Honestly it’s been the most pain I’ve ever experienced in my life. I wouldn’t wish it upon anyone. It definitely wasn’t fun. The heel they always say is never good. Honestly, I feel good. Health-wise I’m good. We’re just trying to get things together.