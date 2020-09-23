Well, I have to say that although we still have three rounds to go in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, I was skeptical that we as an industry would get all nine rounds in. Tickets are on sale for the final three rounds and we haven’t had any issues so far. It seems (clenching teeth) we’ll get these rounds in.

Count me relieved, by the way!

I’ll let you guys in on a little secret…Millville, the site of last weekend’s national, is the best track on the circuit. I know you RedBud MX truthers out there might be upset and let me be clear, RedBud is a great track. But Millville, well it’s the best one. It’s got elevation, great dirt, the sand whoops—it’s got it all. The sand whoops are so good, the RedBud guys tried to put some in years ago! I think what put Millville over the top for me was the addition a few years ago of Mt. Martin. John Martin, the owner of the track, probably took his Can-Am out of the shed and carved some lines up and down to start the process and now, years later, it’s got the elevation needed. Love Millville!

I didn’t go to the race this weekend but that doesn’t mean I don’t have some “Observations” and general thoughts about what happened.

First of all, here’s what I wrote after RedBud 2 a couple of weeks ago:

I will not be surprised if, with Osborne thinking of the title, AC rips off a few more wins here as the series winds down. By the way, has anyone thought that just maybe Cianciarulo is an outdoor specialist only? IJS.

Guess what? He ripped off another win! One-one, led every lap, and got both holeshots. And with Zach Osborne’s flat tire, he pulled to within 15 points of Zacho for the points lead. The only blemish for Cianciarulo was the fact he qualified second behind his training partner Chase Sexton. Just couldn’t complete the perfect day, huh AC?