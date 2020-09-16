When we talked to Thrasher back in March, he let us in on his future timing, which has since been slightly adjusted.

“I did not do any Supercross Futures this year, so I will focus on that to get the points for my pro license, then I will make my pro debut at Hangtown 2021 and do the full season,” he said. “Then I will be a full-time pro for 2022 with the TLD KTM team.”

The 250 class thus far in 2020 has been divided into two packs: veterans like Jeremy Martin, Dylan Ferrandis, RJ Hampshire, Shane McElrath, and Alex Martin are 1-5 in points, and a lot of young riders are looking for their breakthrough. We’ll see how Thrasher fares starting this weekend.