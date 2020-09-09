Welcome to Save of the Day presented by MIPS where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2020 Lucas AMA Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

At the 2020 RedBud 1 National, Marvin Musquin went for a wild ride towards the end of 450 Moto 1 when he entered the sand rollers slightly off-balance and had a bit of a tank slapper. The Red Bull KTM would stay planted underneath the Frenchman and he would carry on to finish second in the moto.

ABOUT MIPS

Backed by more than 20 years of research and development, MIPS and its innovative Brain Protection System (BPS) provide helmet-based safety and protection of the brain for riders of all skill levels. As a global leader in this field, the MIPS BPS is available for a wide range of applications - from motocross and cycling to skiing and even construction. MIPS protects many of the elite motocross racers around the world and is found in many of the top motorcycle helmets on the market today. Look for the yellow dot for an added level of protection. Head over to mipsprotection.com for more information.