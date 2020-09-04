450 Class Moto 2

The gate dropped on the final race of the day and it was none other than Osborne with the holeshot. Similar to the first moto, Osborne was quickly joined by several heavy hitters in the class but managed to hold onto the lead throughout the first lap as riders continued to shuffle for positions. Then he continued to build up a gap as more shuffling took place behind him.

Barcia got a way better start than in the first moto (exiting the second turn behind only Osborne, Cianciarulo, and Sexton), thus providing everyone watching with some great racing. The #51 was on rails but he was challenged by rookie Cianciarulo. There was no love lost for the two as they went back and forth for what seemed to be an eternity! First, Barcia punted AC out of an inside line in one of the rutted-up turns, sending the Monster Energy Kawasaki rider out wide. Then, when Barcia slipped up leading into LaRocco’s Leap, AC countered back with a pass on the inside of the turn before the finish line. Laps later, Barcia again came underneath the #9, this time on the long, right-handed sweeper. I do not believe the two made contact but the incoming Yamaha YX450F did make Cianciarulo sweep wide once again (meanwhile, while all of this is happening, Osborne is out front running away with the win and Musquin is right on the tail of the Barcia/AC battle ready to pounce on a mistake by either or a collision between the two).

Cianciarulo went back at Barcia again, scrubbing quickly over a rolling on the inside before taking away Barcia’s line on the outside. And one again, Barcia came back as several turns later, he had the inside on the 180-degree turn into the sand hole/wall jump. This pass would hold for a while as Barcia clunge onto second for the next majority of the race. A nice line choice on the turn before the finish line jump allowed Sexton to take over fourth from Musquin. The crafty line choice by the rookie seemed to even surprise Musquin, who is a rather crafty rider himself.

Tomac was 11th after the first lap after a bad start and again was accidently impacted by lapped riders. Similar to in the first moto, lappers caused a Honda HRC rider (this time Sexton) to have a gap opened back up at least two times on the defending champion. He used an inside line to take over fifth from Musquin.

Late in the moto, Cianciarulo started to catch the #51 because he had unfinished business. On the last lap, Sexton (with Tomac in tow) caught up to the back of Cianciarulo, who was gaining on Barcia—and the gap from Barcia to Osborne was only about two seconds! We thought there might be some last-lap shuffling but all five riders eventually held on to their position through the checkered flag. Surprisingly, it was Tomac who was dropped first Sexton and AC continued to charge and the #1 appeared to have mailed it in at the end. Osborne finished 1-1 for his first premier class sweep and his third overall win in four rounds.

“The main thing now is going to be getting recovered for Monday," Osborne said on the podium following the race. "It’s been a tough day, it’s cool and the track is not that gnarly but at the same time when that is the case you can go so much harder and the intensity is so much higher. But I have to say, this is a special day for me, I’ve never done that wire-to-wire in both motos for a 1-1. It’s pretty special at what is probably the best track in the world, one of the most iconic tracks. So I have to give it up for the good Lord for an unreal day. It’s great to be racing and out here doing what we love, it’s a huge blessing.”