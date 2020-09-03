Jason Anderson Successfully Undergoes Surgery to Remove Plate From His Arm
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Jason Anderson was forced to withdraw from the Ironman National last weekend after the plate from a prior surgery (in 2019) in his arm was causing him some discomfort in the first moto.
After re-evaluating the injury this week, Anderson decided to undergo surgery again to remove the plate in an effort to fix the problem. The result of which leaves Anderson out for the foreseeable future of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship as the team looks to reevaluate things in he coming weeks.
Read the full press release from Rockstar Energy Husqvarna:
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team’s Jason Anderson successfully underwent surgery on Thursday morning to remove hardware that was originally used to repair a broken arm that he sustained during a 2019 practice crash.
The unplanned surgery comes after Anderson aggravated the area last Saturday in an abrupt landing during Moto 1 of the Ironman National, where he ultimately made the decision to end the day early due to extreme discomfort in his arm. After further evaluation by the Alpinestars Mobile Medical Unit, the X-ray results discovered that a plate and screws in his forearm had backed off the bone and surgery was immediately scheduled. The Round 1 first-moto winner is expected to miss at least the next few rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship as he mends the new repair.
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Stephen Westfall:“Jason is a tough rider so when his hand and arm started to lose feeling during the first moto at Ironman, he made the smart decision to pull off and get it looked at. It’s unfortunate that he will be out for the next few rounds but we will evaluate his healing progress and determine if he’s able to return to the Pro Motocross Championship this year.”