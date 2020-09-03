Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Jason Anderson was forced to withdraw from the Ironman National last weekend after the plate from a prior surgery (in 2019) in his arm was causing him some discomfort in the first moto.

After re-evaluating the injury this week, Anderson decided to undergo surgery again to remove the plate in an effort to fix the problem. The result of which leaves Anderson out for the foreseeable future of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship as the team looks to reevaluate things in he coming weeks.

Read the full press release from Rockstar Energy Husqvarna: