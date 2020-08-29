Momentum swings come and go with every season of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. It’s a common talking point among the paddock that when a rider is on, he’s on. That momentum looked to be hugely in the favor of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne entering the third round of the season this Saturday at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Osborne had won the first two rounds of the championship and held a commanding 19-point lead over Marvin Musquin.

Crucially, defending champion Eli Tomac sat 40 points back of Osborne after two mechanical failures caused a large drop in points for the Monster Energy Kawasaki rider from the second round. In an already short series of just nine rounds, the time for Tomac to recover from such a rough weekend was even shorter than normal as just seven rounds remained for him to claw it all back.

But as with any conversation that includes Tomac’s name in it, the oddities float to the surface. Tomac nearly broke the record for largest points deficit overcome to win a Monster Energy Supercross title as he fell narrowly short of championship in 2017. The man simply breaks the mold of what to expect week in and week out.

Expectations shifted further after Tomac qualified 13th for the day at Ironman. Then Colorado native turned it all around when the race started, as he nearly holeshot the first moto from his mid-pack gate selection. Tomac stalked Marvin Musquin for the entire 35 minutes of the first moto ultimately just falling short. It was in the second moto, however, where the Eli Tomac we all know came to play.

Despite dealing with a barrage of attacks from the likes of Justin Barcia and Zach Osborne, Tomac methodically worked his way around teammate Adam Cianciarulo to take the lead, and then he held it to the end of the race. The 2-1 gave him the overall. It was a breakthrough, much needed for Tomac, pulled him right back into discussion as he gained 13 points on Osborne in a single day.