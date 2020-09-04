Results Archive
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's II
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Alex Martin
Full Results
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Full Results
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 4)
Articles
Motocross
RedBud National I
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Justin Barcia
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
Live Now
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 5)
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Sep 6
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud National II
Mon Sep 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
Wed Sep 9
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
Sun Sep 13
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Mountaineer at Summit Bechtel Reserve
Sun Sep 13
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Spring Creek
Sat Sep 19
Articles
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: RedBud 1

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast RedBud 1

September 4, 2020 11:35pm
by:

FLY Racing has redefined expectations in safety and performance with the Formula helmet. Tested on the most advanced equipment in the world, the Formula helmet’s overall performance is best in class in both high velocity crashes as well as rotational and low speed impacts. Featuring RHEON technology, Conehead EPS, and a 12K carbon shell, the Formula’s Advanced Impact System (AIS) introduced a new approach to both protection and weight reduction. Weighing only 1290 grams, we believe the Formula to be the perfect combination of industry leading innovation and ultra-lightweight design. Simply put, the Formula helmet changed the game.

Myself, Weege, and JT get together to talk about what we saw at Redbud 1 National from an undisclosed location in South Bend to talk about Zacho’s 1-1 ride, J-Mart's resurgence, Dylan Ferrandis’ issues, Bam Bam, Ryan Dungey coming back, and more.

Listen to the RedBud 1 National review file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
October 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now