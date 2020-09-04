FLY Racing has redefined expectations in safety and performance with the Formula helmet. Tested on the most advanced equipment in the world, the Formula helmet’s overall performance is best in class in both high velocity crashes as well as rotational and low speed impacts. Featuring RHEON technology, Conehead EPS, and a 12K carbon shell, the Formula’s Advanced Impact System (AIS) introduced a new approach to both protection and weight reduction. Weighing only 1290 grams, we believe the Formula to be the perfect combination of industry leading innovation and ultra-lightweight design. Simply put, the Formula helmet changed the game.

Myself, Weege, and JT get together to talk about what we saw at Redbud 1 National from an undisclosed location in South Bend to talk about Zacho’s 1-1 ride, J-Mart's resurgence, Dylan Ferrandis’ issues, Bam Bam, Ryan Dungey coming back, and more.

