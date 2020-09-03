What happened from there might have been a championship-defining ride for Ferrandis if things end up in his favor. He blew past 37 riders in the next 34 or so minutes, and again had the single fastest lap—in traffic, mind you—with a 2:03.129 on the eighth lap. (The track was faster in the second moto as it dried out from the previous night's rain.) His 40th-to-3rd ride was incredibly impressive, and he will no doubt get the Ricky Carmichael Hard Charger Award this weekend after the (virtual) riders' meeting. Still, his gamble of going on the far inside gate did not pan out nearly as well in the second moto, and it likely cost him the overall.

As far as the 450 Class goes, fastest qualifier Adam Cianciarulo chose the far inside in the first moto but didn’t quite get the start he wanted as he was pinched off early. He moved out a bit further for the second moto and that helped him to a second place start as he was narrowly beat to the mark by Zach Osborne.

So, if you're counting at home and thinking that one day you’ll take that far inside gate at Ironman, remember that it has real feast-or-famine risk attached to it. This year, it worked out well twice and not so well the other two times.

And how did Zach get the holeshot from there when it clearly looks like Cianciarulo is in front? I asked Zacho yesterday, and he responded, "The inside was more packed going from the first turn to the second." So that inside gate was important, but so was hugging the inside from the exit of turn one to the entrance of turn two, where the MotoSport.com Holeshot arch counts the order.

The Double (Jason Weigandt)

Things weren’t trending well for Eli Tomac heading into Ironman, as he faced a huge points deficit, then qualified an uncharacteristic 13th. We’d heard he spent the week in California testing, but during a Monday evening press conference, Eli downplayed all that, saying they didn’t make major changes. At this level, you’re just always looking to make improvements. Then he won the Ironman overall, so things are now trending much better for the Tomac camp.

Justin Cooper’s story is similar. After spending the break between supercross and motocross in a cast, he was way behind on testing. I asked Cooper why he couldn’t just go back to 2019 settings.

“Any pro will tell you, the testing never ends,” Cooper said. “We sat down after the first moto [at Ironman] and we were kinda like, ‘Yeah, we can’t do that again, that’s unacceptable.’ I was able to explain what I was feeling out there, and we came up with a pretty small change that worked wonders for me.”

Could Cooper now be back in the mix at the front, like he usually is? We’ll see this weekend.

So, what do riders think of the upcoming doubleheader? A few of them talked about it in the Monday conference.

“Oh, it can go either way,” Tomac said. “The only thing like it we’ve done is the Salt Lake deal. We had to stay there for multiple races, but it’s going to be tough. Only two days between outdoor nationals, it’s going to be tough. The second round is going to be tough on everyone.”

“We’ve got two days to recover,” Barcia said. “I’ll probably just spin out on my bicycle a little bit. There’s a fine line between letting the body completely lock up, but you also need to recover, need to keep the body moving. Back-to-back races are definitely going to be tough, but all the training we put in before the series, that’s what we’ll be relying on. Honestly, after this weekend, I’m just super excited to go racing. Those two Loretta’s races, I think Weege said on the TV show ‘He’s rubbing his hands together’ because it was muddy. And that’s true. I like the mud. People don’t know what I have. I’ve always had it, but this weekend showed I can do it in all the different conditions this year. It makes it exciting.”