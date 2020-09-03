It's time for another Race eXamination as we take a closer look at some key moments from the 2020 Ironman National. After the rain fell the night before, the racetrack could not have turned out better and it provided a few technical components that ended up being difference makers.

First we look at Dylan Ferrandis' starts in both 250 motos and what happened in that second moto crash from his perspective. Then we check out Justin Bogle's wild ride into the second corner and how close everyone was to hitting him.

Zach Osborne made contact with a lapped rider in the first moto but he explains what happened from his perspective. We also see the difference in time that just one small section of the track can make when done properly. Lastly, we just have to gaze one last time at Justin Barcia's whip/scrub pass on Adam Cianciarulo in the second moto.

Film courtesy of NBC Sports Edit/Narration by Kellen Brauer

