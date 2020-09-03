Results Archive
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's II
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Adam Cianciarulo
  3. Marvin Musquin
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Alex Martin
Motocross
Ironman
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250 Results
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Brandon Hartranft
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 4)
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud National I
Fri Sep 4
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 5)
Sat Sep 5
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun Sep 6
Upcoming
Motocross
RedBud National II
Mon Sep 7
Upcoming
MXGP of
Citta Di Faenza
Wed Sep 9
Upcoming
MXGP of
Emilia Romagna (Ita)
Sun Sep 13
Upcoming
GNCC
Mountaineer at Summit Bechtel Reserve
Sun Sep 13
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Ironman Race Examination

September 3, 2020 11:25am | by:

It's time for another Race eXamination as we take a closer look at some key moments from the 2020 Ironman National. After the rain fell the night before, the racetrack could not have turned out better and it provided a few technical components that ended up being difference makers.

First we look at Dylan Ferrandis' starts in both 250 motos and what happened in that second moto crash from his perspective. Then we check out Justin Bogle's wild ride into the second corner and how close everyone was to hitting him.

Zach Osborne made contact with a lapped rider in the first moto but he explains what happened from his perspective. We also see the difference in time that just one small section of the track can make when done properly. Lastly, we just have to gaze one last time at Justin Barcia's whip/scrub pass on Adam Cianciarulo in the second moto.

Film courtesy of NBC Sports Edit/Narration by Kellen Brauer

