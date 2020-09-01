Tomac says he wasn’t hammering the clutch, throttle and RPMs the whole way.

“I was doing my best to not completely blow it up,” he says. “I’ve been around long enough to where I’m not going to not think about saving it a little bit. I don’t really know what was going on there. I don’t know, maybe in the second moto when I crashed in the first turn, maybe I spazzed out a little bit trying to catch up, but after I had that DNF in moto one, yeah it was in my head to try to milk the thing a little bit. But it still wasn’t good enough. I don’t know what the deal was there.”

At that point, facing a huge deficit in a shortened series, Tomac only had two options. Fold up the tent, cruise through the remaining nationals and enjoy a year that still features his first-ever Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. When he qualified an uncharacteristic 13th in the morning at the Ironman National, things still seemed amiss.

Not to worry, he won’t take the easy route. He’s going to dig deep and try to get that outdoor four-peat.

“You know, I felt like it was my only option to stay in this: stay on the podium and stay in front of Zach,” he explained.

“I’m in the position where I can’t have anything happen again, plus we’re in a shortened series. The only thing I can do now is try to win. With Zach being 40 points [ahead of me], that’s a pretty far stretch, but definitely not over yet. We pulled 13 points out in one weekend. It’s good, still a little bit early in a short series, but if I’m going to get it done I better get it done now.”