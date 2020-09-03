Making up Ground

Eli Tomac was staring down the barrel of a massive, 40-point deficit to series leader Zach Osborne last week coming into Ironman, but thanks to going 2-1 for his first overall win of the season, and Osborne having a bad first moto, Tomac made substantial gains over the weekend. Instead of sitting in way back in seventh place, Tomac is now in fourth and is 27 points behind Osborne. With just 12 motos left in the season, Tomac would need to make up an average of 2.25 points per moto on Osborne to eliminate that deficit. But considering there will probably be future motos in which Osborne gets some points back, Tomac is going to need another day of big gains. –Aaron Hansel

The Resurgence

How many times in Justin Barcia’s career have we talked about how he seemingly just finds buckets of speed seemingly out of nowhere? The Monster Energy Yamaha rider has been very good in the first three rounds, and he was absolutely astounding in the second moto last week. Even Tomac said the pace the duo was running was “pretty unbelievable,” and described the pressure being administered by Barcia as “relentless.” It’s obvious Barcia, who sits third in points, is extremely determined this summer, and has the bike and backing to match. You’ve got to think it’s only a matter of time before he notches an overall win this season. –Hansel

Back on Top

Well, for a moto anyway. Marvin Musquin put in a scorching ride in the first moto at Ironman Raceway, withstanding seemingly never-ending pressure from Tomac along the way, to score his first moto win in just his third round of racing all year. Ironically enough, it was this same track in 2019 where Musquin originally injured his knee after he’d won the first moto. Fortunately, history didn’t completely repeat itself, and Musquin left Ironman healthy and ready for RedBud. Sure, he probably would have liked to do a little better in the second moto (he was sixth), but he still took second overall on the day, which is a huge accomplishment after having missed an entire year of racing. We’ll see if the Red Bull KTM rider can keep it rolling on Friday. –Hansel