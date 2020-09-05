The entire calendar year of 2020 has been challenging for a lot of people for a lot of reasons. Professional motocross racing is no different. For everyone from the series promotors, to the teams, to the riders, to the fans watching at home—the entire Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is overcoming obstacles each and every day. The latest challenge? Pulling off a doubleheader in Buchanan, Michigan, at RedBud MX in a matter of only four days.

Following last week’s Ironman National in Crawfordsville, Indiana, once the focus shifted to the fourth (and fifth) round of the championship, Zach Osborne made a point to emphasize making the best out of the situation at hand.

“I think it’s kind of going to be the tale of the tape for the rest of the season. …I think they’re going to be really pivotal rounds for me where I need to show up guns blazing and go out there and do the job,” the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider said only hours after the finish of the final moto in Indiana.

And boy did he come out guns blazing. Osborne led from start to finish in both motos, grabbing two holeshots before earning his first moto sweep in the premier class for a maximum 50 points on the day.