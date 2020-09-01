You know that whole mind over matter thing? Justin Cooper has tried that in 2020. He came into the final stretch run for Monster Energy AMA Supercross hurt but tried to make the best of it. He came into the start of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship hurt but tried to make the best of it.

Unfortunately, the matter matters. His results have sagged. The Utah swing in supercross didn’t go to plan, so instead of making a title run against Dylan Ferrandis and Austin Forkner, he struggled.

“That crash was the last day I rode before I went to Utah,” he said on a video that surfaced of a big get-off. “My bike hit false neutral on a step-on, so I went over the bars pretty heavy. I hurt my chest, and it really made it hard at those races, because I struggled to breathe, and it was already hard to breathe up there.”

Injured in a separate crash just as supercross ended, he holeshot the first outdoor moto of the season at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, but promptly dropped back. Only now, after a strong second-moto showing at Ironman over the weekend, have we seen a sign of the usual Justin Cooper, the guy who has basically lived on the podium ever since he turned pro.