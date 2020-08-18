Welcome to Save of the Week presented by MIPS where we will be highlighting close calls, salvage rides, or comeback performances from each week of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross championship.

This week features Jason Anderson's close call heading into storyland during the second 450 class moto. Anderson wrestled his Rockstar Energy Husqvarna for several seconds as he kept himself on two wheels and in the fight for his eventual podium finish. Watch just how close he got to losing this one for this week's save of the week.

ABOUT MIPS

Backed by more than 20 years of research and development, MIPS and its innovative Brain Protection System (BPS) provide helmet-based safety and protection of the brain for riders of all skill levels. As a global leader in this field, the MIPS BPS is available for a wide range of applications - from motocross and cycling to skiing and even construction. MIPS protects many of the elite motocross racers around the world and is found in many of the top motorcycle helmets on the market today. Look for the yellow dot for a superior level of protection. Head over to mipsprotection.com for more information.