All data points in the direction of Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis. He took second in 2019’s 250 Pro Motocross standings, and the champion, Adam Cianciarulo, is now in the 450 class. Ferrandis won the 250SX West Region Championship in Monster Energy AMA Supercross (for the second-straight year) but the other 250SX Champion, Chase Sexton, has also jumped to the 450 class. Still, Ferrandis has to do his part and show up ready to win. At Loretta’s over the weekend, he did that, dominating the proceedings with the fastest qualifying time and total control of both motos.

“For me it was a really good day,” said Ferrandis in Monday night’s press conference. “I felt great on the track, and I think it was because we really focused on the last week to work on a difficult track. We rode late in the day when the track was really rough. At Loretta Lynn’s the track was similar to what we get in training at the end of the day. I just worked really hard since the end of supercross, worked on the bike, physically and on my technique. Just the perfect day for me.”

That’s bad news for everyone else. Consider that Ferrandis is one of the few riders without previous experience racing Loretta’s as an amateur. He’s one of the few that doesn’t base himself on the East, which is more similar to Loretta’s rutted, soft, sticky dirt. No problem, he was fastest in qualifying.

“I was not surprised,” he said. “I felt good because I had a good set up on the bike, and that was more important than knowing the track layout. I’ve ridden new tracks in the past and I know how to deal with that.”