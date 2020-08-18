450 Words: Working With Speed

The surprising thing about Chase Sexton logging the fastest 450 qualifying time in his first 450 race ever? That was his goal, actually.

“I was excited to qualify first, that was one of my goals, I just wanted to go out and show that my speed was good,” he said in a press conference on Monday night. “I knew I would make mistakes in the motos a little bit. That was a big confidence booster for me, but to the able to translate it into the motos was good, too.”

We chatted with Sexton’s father on Saturday morning, and he said Chase knew the actual racing part would be tougher than simply logging fast times. The word from the Southern California “Stopwatch Nationals” is that Sexton has been flying, but actually racing and battling the established stars is different than just going fast on your own. When Sexton got a bad start in moto one, he expected to have a struggle. Instead, he rocketed toward the front of the pack. This time, he surprised himself!

“It was easier going through than I thought it would be, there’re a lot of fast guys out there,” said Sexton. “I got up behind Cooper (Webb) around third, I kind of got caught off guard and I settled in a little too much. I should have kept going forward, and that’s when I started making mistakes.”

Then the 450 transition began in earnest.