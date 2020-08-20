Too many riders to watch at the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener at Loretta Lynn’s. The first 450 moto alone saw about a dozen riders making moves toward the front, and between career comebacks, surprises, rookies, a new winner, and more, it was hard to remember every single thing that happened.

Round two looms with many of the same stories. Here’s a review of round one. Expect more this Saturday!

The Comeback: He didn’t look far off from his old self—and by old, we mean the one-year-younger version, because Marvin Musquin hadn’t raced in almost exactly a year (357 days, to be accurate). Not only did Marvin have a ton of time away, but piling up knee injuries is never good news, and the 450 Class always gets deeper with new talent. Marv wasn’t on the podium at Loretta’s, but he was in the hunt, and now that both Roczen and Webb are out for the summer, it’s especially comforting to see an old favorite running back up front.

The Flyer:Chase Sexton carried a lot of hype into this race thanks to flying at the test track, but rookies and hot test-track times are nothing new. Turning that into a fast qualifying lap was impressive, but again, we’ve seen that before. Look, rookies are gonna rookie, right? Indeed, Sexton crashed away his chances in moto one. But what’s this? A strong, solid, smart ride in moto two for a podium? Can this kid keep it together? This has just become a more tantalizing prospect than we realized.