Results Archive
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
Canadian MX
Walton 1
Articles
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Glenn Coldenhoff
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
MXGP of
Riga (Lat)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Jeremy Seewer
  3. Jeffrey Herlings
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Mathys Boisrame
Full Results
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's
Articles
450 Results
  1. Zach Osborne
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
MXGP of
Kegums (Lat)
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Arminas Jasikonis
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
Canadian MX
Walton 2
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Loretta Lynn's II
Sat Aug 22
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Ironman
Sat Aug 29
Articles
Upcoming
Canadian MX
Sand Del Lee (MX RD 7 & 8)
Sat Aug 29
Articles
Full Schedule
The List: Storylines

The List Storylines

August 20, 2020 12:00pm

Too many riders to watch at the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener at Loretta Lynn’s. The first 450 moto alone saw about a dozen riders making moves toward the front, and between career comebacks, surprises, rookies, a new winner, and more, it was hard to remember every single thing that happened.

Round two looms with many of the same stories. Here’s a review of round one. Expect more this Saturday!

The Comeback: He didn’t look far off from his old self—and by old, we mean the one-year-younger version, because Marvin Musquin hadn’t raced in almost exactly a year (357 days, to be accurate). Not only did Marvin have a ton of time away, but piling up knee injuries is never good news, and the 450 Class always gets deeper with new talent. Marv wasn’t on the podium at Loretta’s, but he was in the hunt, and now that both Roczen and Webb are out for the summer, it’s especially comforting to see an old favorite running back up front.

The Flyer:Chase Sexton carried a lot of hype into this race thanks to flying at the test track, but rookies and hot test-track times are nothing new. Turning that into a fast qualifying lap was impressive, but again, we’ve seen that before. Look, rookies are gonna rookie, right? Indeed, Sexton crashed away his chances in moto one. But what’s this? A strong, solid, smart ride in moto two for a podium? Can this kid keep it together? This has just become a more tantalizing prospect than we realized.

Chase Sexton showed speed during his 450 debut. But he also showed he's still a rookie by making costly mistakes. Moto two was much better, though. He'll be an interesting factor this summer if he can keep the speed high and the mistakes to a minimum.
Chase Sexton showed speed during his 450 debut. But he also showed he's still a rookie by making costly mistakes. Moto two was much better, though. He'll be an interesting factor this summer if he can keep the speed high and the mistakes to a minimum. Align Media

The Win:Jason Anderson is haunted by this weirdo “never won a national” stat, which paints him as a far less capable outdoor rider than he actually is. The reality is he’s always been good, but he’s always just a hair off of some other elites when the time comes to seize the victory. Normally, just staying in the hunt like this results in a win, but the stars just don’t align for the Rockstar rider. This dominant first-moto victory is a reminder he can still go very fast outdoors. One of these days, this has to just work out.

The Speed:Adam Cianciarulo is really fast, and fast is something you can’t teach. Adam Cianciarulo has the tools to win, and that fact alone makes him a tantalizing threat every week.

The Suzuki: Remember this guy? Joey Savatgy was up front off the start of the first 450 moto, and while he didn’t stay there (9-11 for ninth overall), it was a brief reminder that he used to be a frontrunner. But he hasn’t raced since November. "Yesterday was subpar for me. It was my first race back in almost a year and it got the best of me," Savatgy said. If he has more in the tank as he gets his racing legs under him, there’s a chance Joey surprises the people who forgot how good he was last year.

  • Joey Savatgy Align Media
  • Savatgy and Noren at the front of a moto at the Loretta Lynn's Ranch. Align Media
TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Free Agent: Three straight years of Justin Barcia starting seasons with great Anaheims, followed by talk of Yamaha having it dialed in, only to have it fall apart. It’s finally over, as Barcia has all but said he’s not coming back on blue next year. Yet he’s still stationed in California and riding and testing sunup to sundown with the team, trying to find that elusive setup. He was damned good at Loretta’s. Someone else is going to have him next year, and you’re getting glimpses of the kind of damage Barcia is still capable of.

The First Time: While a large majority of the 250 Class had previously raced at the Ranch for the Loretta Lynn's AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship Dylan Ferrandis had never once been there. He could have fooled anyone, though: he carved up the Tennessee soil like he grew up racing in those exact conditions. Whether or not the dirt in Avignon, France, actually does move just like the dirt in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, after some rain cannot be confirmed at this time.

the Rookie: Among a trio of riders making their Pro Motocross debuts a week on from the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, Rock River Yamaha's Mason Gonzales shined through. After losing both Pro Sport titles to Stilez Robertson—and perhaps being talked about less than Dilan Schwartz—Gonzales got good starts and put together two solid rides for a top-ten in his debut.

Mason Gonzales
Mason Gonzales Align Media

The Attrition: Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Darian Sanayei and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Jalek Swoll will miss the second round of the series due to injuries sustained at the opener. Sanayei suffered a shoulder injury, and Swoll’s mild concussion will leave him on the sidelines as well. Both are expected to return potentially as early as the third round at Ironman Raceway.

The Healer:RJ Hampshire beat normal recovery expectations from ACL surgery by a couple of months when he lined up for the opener just four months removed from the procedure. And he did more than just line up, as the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider picked up second overall on the day.

The Return:Jeremy Martin lined up as the only former series champion in the 250 Class, but his presence on the gate was much more than that. After a burst fracture in his spine during the 2018 Muddy Creek National kept him off the starting gate for well over a year, Martin finally returned to Pro Motocross on Saturday. Third overall was a welcome return for the GEICO Honda rider.

The Wrong Foot:Justin Cooper and Hunter Lawrence entered this season as expected title contenders. Cooper had a rough day, including a few falls; Lawrence had an awful day, including a DNF in one moto. The old phrase goes that you can't win the championship at the opening round, but you sure can lose it. Well, Cooper and Lawrence may well have seen their championship hopes disappear before they really ever got started.

  • Justin Cooper Align Meda
  • Hunter Lawrence Align Meda
Read Now
October 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now