One of the less-talked-about surprises from the opening round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship was Marmora, New Jersey’s Jeremy Smith. The SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt’s Kawasaki rider put together 18-16 scores to finish 17th overall in his first ride with the new team.

Smith has shown flashes of speed here and there over the years, enough to catch the eye of some PulpMX Fantasy Motocross players looking to make up big points, but this year he has a higher level of support than ever. With a team behind him, a steady climb back to full health from an injury, and a new level of confidence, Smith is looking to turn some heads in this shortened motocross season.

We caught up with him this week to hear his thoughts on the weekend.

Racer X: First off, congratulations on the ride. It had to be nice to open up the season with two solid motos in the points, I’m assuming?

Jeremy Smith: Yeah, that was great to get points in two motos. I don’t think I’ve ever done that before. I’ve either done one good moto and then one bad moto, so to start out with eight points on the day is awesome for me.

This year you didn’t do supercross at all. Obviously, things aren’t exactly like a normal season, but do you feel like only having to focus on outdoors helped a lot with preparing for the season?

Yeah. Last year around this time I got shoulder surgery. So that took about six or seven months to recover from that. The SGB team wanted me to do supercross, but I just wasn’t ready in time. So, I told them I would focus up on outdoors and get as ready as possible for that. They set me up a deal for outdoors and said, “Let’s do it.” I had plenty of time to train and get ready. I feel like this year I’m the best shape I’ve been in. I don’t want to be known as that guy who can just be a good qualifier and then suck in the race. I’m trying to be the guy who can qualify good and finish good.