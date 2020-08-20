How long have you been on the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki bike?

I think maybe three-and-a-half weeks, maybe a month.

What’s your comfort level right now?

Well I was coming from a Kawasaki already, completely stock, and it was a lot different, but getting on the PC bike it was like, “Wow.” I was really comfortable immediately. We’ve been doing a ton of testing too, we just put in a really long day yesterday [Tuesday]. I want to get even more comfortable. The bike is unreal, they’ve really put in the work. People have said it was a good ride, but I think I could have done much better. I expect much more out of me and I know Mitch [Payton] expects more too. The bike belongs on the top step of the podium, that’s what Mitch expects.

Coming back from racing in Europe to racing in America again, now with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki, it has to be a bit of a shock, from the weather, to the races, to the team.

The first few races in Europe this year were a downer. I felt I should have done much better. Over there, it’s a much different style of racing, and yeah, those guys are insanely fast. It’s all about the start, and I never got the start. The start is really uneven there. You have to have such a good bike to get you out of the gate, and I’m not saying I didn’t, but it was just different. When I came back here after COVID, I couldn’t ride much because we didn’t have the parts, and we had to ship everything from France. I really just took a step back and starting getting away from motocross and going golfing. I think that helped my mindset. Then I started riding more again, and hitting the gym a lot, and trying to get extra strength. Then it turned out the European Union wasn’t going to let us back in, so we were just waiting every two weeks, just hoping. Finally it was like, “Okay, we need to have a plan B.” Zach Osborne was like, “Hey, give Mitch a call.” I was like, “Maybe I will, maybe I won’t.” But I called him right after I talked to Zach and he called me back. Broc Tickle helped me out with all that. We had a test day, and I put all my focus on that. The day we went out there to test the bike, to try to get the ride, it was like a national for me. I gave it all I had. To be on this bike, I’ve wanted to be on it since amateurs. It’s Pro Circuit! It’s the team to be on. When he called me and told me I was one of the guys he wanted I was like, “No way this is happening.” It was unbelievable, and now I’m just trying to make the most out of it and put in all of my effort. I want to be on this bike, this is the team I want to be on. I’m going to give it all I have.