Racer X Films: Loretta Lynn's 1 Race Examination

August 19, 2020 5:35pm | by:

Welcome to the first Race eXamination of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship where we take a closer look at some of the key moments or tidbits you missed from the opener.

First we take a look at the unfortunate moments in qualifying when Nick Gaines and then Eli Tomac both got stuck in the same rut in the same corner. Then we have a look at Mitchell Harrison saving a close call in the first 250 class moto before Chase Sexton could not correct a similar mistake. Jason Anderson made quick work of the Suzuki swarm on the start of 450 Moto 1 to take off with the win.

The second motos saw Dylan Ferrandis complete a slew of passes to work into the lead before cruising to the win. However, Adam Cianciarulo would crash out of the lead in the second 450 class moto handing an opportunity over to Zach Osborne who used some unique lines to claim victory.

*Film courtesy of NBC Sports 

