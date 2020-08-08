HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn.—As days turn to hours before the conclusion of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, the first wave of AMA National Champions were crowned on Friday afternoon at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch. The highly coveted AMA National No. 1 plate was awarded to the titleholder across 19 different classes.

250 Pro Sport

On the heels of a convincing win in the second 250 Pro Sport moto, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Stilez Robertson carried a surge of momentum into the deciding third moto on Friday afternoon. Robertson carried a three-point advantage over Yamaha/Rock River/bLU cRU Amateur Motocross Team rider Mason Gonzales into the final race.

Fully aware of the significance of the moment, Robertson took care of business right out of the gate and put his Husqvarna at the head of the pack. He dropped the hammer on the opening laps and set the fastest lap time of the entire moto to establish an insurmountable seven-second advantage after just two laps. From that moment forward Robertson was able to focus on managing the lead and staying out of trouble, particularly as he approached lapped riders in the late stages of the moto.

After struggling with starts most of the week, BarX/Chaparral/Suzuki’s Dilan Schwartz finally put himself at the front of the field and assumed control of second early on. However, his deficit to Robertson was simply too much to overcome.

Robertson went unchallenged for virtually the entirety of the moto, taking the moto win and clinching the 250 Pro Sport title by seven seconds over Schwartz. Gonzales, who had been one of the best starters all week, was forced to battle his way from a sixth-place start and fought his way to the final spot on the podium in third.

With his 250 Pro Sport triumph and a chance to also secure the Open Pro Sport title on Saturday, Robertson made himself the front-runner to bring home Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award honors.

250 Pro Sport Overall Results (Moto Finishes)

Stilez Robertson, Bakersfield, Calif., Husqvarna (2-1-1)

Dilan Schwartz, Alpine, Calif., Suzuki (1-5-2)

Mason Gonzales, Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Yamaha (3-2-3)

Preston Kilroy, Afton, Wyo., Suzuki (7-3-5)

Austin Black, Lake Elsinore, Calif., KTM (5-7-4)

Stilez Robertson took home the AMA National Championship in 250 Pro Sport.