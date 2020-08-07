Jason Weigandt walks and talks on the crazy ambition of those chasing the Monster Energy AMA National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch, and the hidden parts of this week few see: away from the track, it's more fun and more relaxed than you would think. But you can't stop competitive people from being competitive. That's what pushes things to new limits every year.

