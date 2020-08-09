HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn.—Following a memorable week showcasing the world’s finest amateur motocross talent the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship came to an exciting conclusion on Saturday. The final motos of an action-packed week of racing resulted in the crowning of AMA National Champions across the remaining 17 classes.

Open Pro Sport

The final day of racing for the week was headlined by Open Pro Sport, where Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Stilez Robertson had an opportunity to wrap up the championship in the two most high profile divisions. Robertson wrapped up the title in 250 Pro Sport on Friday and entered Saturday tied with Yamaha/Rock River/bLU cRU Amateur Motocross Team rider Mason Gonzales atop the Open Pro Sport classification.

All week long Gonzales has had his starts dialed in and in the biggest moment he rose to the occasion, emerging with the early lead ahead of Robertson in second. Gonzales dropped the hammer and successfully put some distance between himself and Robertson, but soon the Husqvarna rider closed back in. Just before the halfway point of the moto Robertson applied heavy pressure on the lead and made the pass for the lead stick. Once out front Robertson continued to add to his lead and charged home to take the moto win and clinch the title by six seconds over Gonzales.

With his AMA National Championships in both 250 Pro Sport and Open Pro Sport Robertson was named the 2020 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award winner, the highest honor in amateur motocross.

Open Pro Sport Overall Results (Moto Finishes)

Stilez Robertson, Bakersfield, Calif., Husqvarna (1-2-1)

Mason Gonzales, Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Yamaha (2-1-2)

Dilan Schwartz, Alpine, Calif., Suzuki (3-4-3)

Vincent Luhovey Jr., Greensburg, Pa., KTM (5-6-7)

Austin Black, Lake Elsinore, Calif., KTM (6-8-5)

Stilez Robertson is the 2020 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award winner.