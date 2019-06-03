Wake-Up Call

Lucas oil ama pro motocross Championship
Round 3 (of 12) - Thunder Valley - Lakewood, CO
Thunder Valley - 450
Thunder Valley Motocross Park - Lakewood, CO
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|1 - 2
|Honda CRF450
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|5 - 1
|Kawasaki KX
|3
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|2 - 4
|Husqvarna FC 450
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|4 - 5
|Husqvarna FC 450
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|8 - 3
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|6
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|3 - 8
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|7
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|7 - 7
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|8
|Dean Ferris
|Australia
|6 - 9
|Yamaha YZ450F
|9
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|11 - 6
|Yamaha YZ450F
|10
|Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|10 - 10
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|11
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|9 - 12
|Honda CRF450
|12
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|12 - 11
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|13
|Fredrik Noren
|Sweden
|15 - 13
|Honda CRF450
|14
|Todd Waters
|Australia
|14 - 14
|Husqvarna FC 450
|15
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Venezuela
|18 - 15
|Kawasaki KX
|16
|Henry Miller
|Rochester, MN
|13 - 20
|KTM 450 SX-F
|17
|Ben LaMay
|Anchorage, AK
|19 - 17
|Honda CRF450
|18
|Tyler Bowers
|Danville, KY
|17 - 19
|Kawasaki KX
|19
|John Short
|Pilot Point, TX
|25 - 16
|Honda CRF450
|20
|Jake Masterpool
|Paradise, TX
|16 - 40
|Honda CRF450
Thunder Valley - 250
Motocross 450 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|136
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|134
|3
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|110
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|107
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|106
|6
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|98
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|77
|8
|Dean Ferris
|Australia
|69
|9
|Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|63
|10
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|61
Motocross 250 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|139
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|133
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|106
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|94
|5
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|94
|6
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|85
|7
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|77
|8
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|69
|9
|Hunter Lawrence
|Australia
|66
|10
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|63
AMSOIL GNCC
Round 7 (of 13) - Tomahawk GNCC - Alpine, NY
Tomahawk - Overall
Seneca Highland - Alpine, NY
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|KTM
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|Husqvarna
|3
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|4
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|KTM
|5
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|Husqvarna
|6
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|Yamaha
|7
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|8
|Cory Buttrick
|Logan, OH
|Husqvarna
|9
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|Beta
|10
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|KTM
Tomahawk - XC2 Pro
Seneca Highland - Alpine, NY
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|Beta
|4
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|Honda
|5
|Ben Bouwens
|Newark, NY
|Yamaha
|6
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|KTM
|7
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|Kawasaki
|8
|Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|Husqvarna
|9
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|KTM
|10
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|Husqvarna
Tomahawk - XC3 Pro-Am
Seneca Highland - Alpine, NY
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Nick Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|2
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|KTM
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|Beta
|4
|Joe L Marsh
|Indianola, PA
|Suzuki
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|KTM
Tomahawk - WXC
Seneca Highland - Alpine, NY
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|Husqvarna
|2
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|KTM
|3
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|Yamaha
|4
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|GasGas
|5
|Shyann Phelps
|Bridgeton, NJ
|KTM
|6
|Samantha Steiner
|Rochester, NY
|KTM
|7
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY
|KTM
|8
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|KTM
|9
|Shelby Rolen
|Knoxville, TN
|Kawasaki
|10
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA
|KTM
GNCC Overall Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|195
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|177
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|141
|4
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|127
|5
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|114
|6
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|92
|7
|Josh Strang
|Australia
|92
|8
|Andrew Delong
|Birdsboro, PA
|75
|9
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|64
|10
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|58
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|210
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|140
|3
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|118
|4
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|109
|5
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|92
|6
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|90
|7
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|88
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|83
|9
|Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|78
|10
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|71
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|186
|2
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|178
|3
|Joe L Marsh
|Indianola, PA
|115
|4
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|101
|5
|Jason Thomas
|Melrose, FL
|72
|6
|Talon Soenksen
|Fife Lake, MI
|56
|7
|Michael Beeler Jr
|Waterford Works, NJ
|47
|8
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|46
|9
|Anthony Federico
|Gilbert, SC
|37
|10
|Logan Lowrey
|Trenton, MO
|34
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|185
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|183
|3
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|138
|4
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|128
|5
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|102
|6
|Shyann Phelps
|Bridgeton, NJ
|101
|7
|Shelby Rolen
|Knoxville, TN
|85
|8
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|84
|9
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN
|79
|10
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA
|75
Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Tour
Round 1 (of 8) - Wild Rose - Calgary, AB
450 Class
|Overall Finish
|Machine
|Moto Scores
|1st
|Cole Thompson
|KTM
|3-1
|2nd
|Colton Facciotti
|Honda
|1-3
|3rd
|Phil Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|2-2
|4th
|Mike Alessi
|Honda
|4-4
|5th
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Yamaha
|6-5
|6th
|Matt Goerke
|Kawasaki
|5-6
|7th
|Keylan Meston
|Yamaha
|8-7
|8th
|Dakota Alix
|KTM
|7-8
|9th
|Mike Brown
|Yamaha
|10-9
|10th
|Cade Clason
|Husqvarna
|9-10
250 Class
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Moto Scores
|1st
|Josh Osby
|Yamaha
|2-2
|2nd
|Luke Renzland
|Yamaha
|6-1
|3rd
|Dylan Wright
|Honda
|1-6
|4th
|Marshal Weltin
|Husqvarna
|4-4
|5th
|Tanner Ward
|KTM
|3-5
|6th
|Tyler Medaglia
|Kawasaki
|7-3
|7th
|Jess Pettis
|KTM
|5-7
|8th
|Brad Nauditt
|Husqvarna
|8-10
|9th
|Marco Cannella
|Yamaha
|10-9
|10th
|Dylan Kaelin
|KTM
|9-11
WMX
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Moto Score
|1st
|Avrie Berry
|KTM
|2-1
|2nd
|Shelby Turner
|KTM
|1-3
|3rd
|Eve Brodeur
|KTM
|3-2
|4th
|Liz Burke
|Kawasaki
|4-4
|5th
|Eden Netelkos
|Yamaha
|5-5
|6th
|Dominique Daffe
|Husqvarna
|8-7
|7th
|Madi Watt
|Yamaha
|7-8
|8th
|Danika White
|KTM
|6-9
|9th
|Lexi Dyekman
|KTM
|12-6
|10th
|Kelcey Jones
|Yamaha
|9-10
World Enduro Super Series
Round 3 - Erzberg Rodeo Hare Scramble - Erzberg, Österreich
Erzberg Rodeo Hare Scramble
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Time
|1st
|Graham Jarvis
|Husqvarna
|2:26.46
|2nd
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|KTM
|2:28.55
|3rd
|Mario Roman Serrano
|Sherco
|2:32.19
|4th
|Alfredo Gomez
|Husqvarna
|2:36.28
|5th
|Wade Young
|Sherco
|2:41.07
Overall Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|KTM
|1960
|2nd
|Mario Roman
|Sherco
|1770
|3rd
|Graham Jarvis
|Husqvarna
|1690
|4th
|Josep Garcia
|KTM
|1665
|5th
|Jonny Walker
|KTM
|1520
ADAC MX Masters
Round 2 - Moggers, Austria
Masters
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Jeremy Seewer
|Yamaha
|50
|2nd
|Jeffrey Herlings
|KTM
|44
|3rd
|Tanel Leok
|Husqvarna
|40
|4th
|Dennis Ullrich
|Husqvarna
|36
|5th
|Valentin Guillod
|Honda
|32
Masters Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Tanel Leok
|Yamaha
|76
|2nd
|Dennis Ullrich
|Husqvarna
|72
|3rd
|Jens Gettemann
|Kawasaki
|68
|4th
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|KTM
|57
|5th
|Bence Szvoboda
|KTM
|51
DUTCH MASTERS
Round 3 - Rhenen, Netherlands
MX1
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Romain Febvre
|Yamaha
|45
|2nd
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Husqvarna
|44
|3rd
|Jeffrey Herlings
|KTM
|43
|4th
|Pauls Jonass
|Husqvarna
|38
|5th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|KTM
|31
MX2
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Jago Geerts
|Yamaha
|50
|2nd
|Ben Watson
|Yamaha
|42
|3rd
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Kawasaki
|38
|4th
|Henry Jacobi
|Kawasaki
|38
|5th
|Bas Vaessen
|KTM
|34
MX1 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Husqvarna
|141
|2nd
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|KTM
|110
|3rd
|Pauls Jonass
|Husqvarna
|105
|4th
|Petar Petrov
|KTM
|84
|5th
|Lars Van Berkel
|Husqvarna
|75
MX2 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Henry Jacobi
|Kawasaki
|132
|2nd
|Jago Geerts
|Yamaha
|115
|3rd
|Ben Watson
|Yamaha
|104
|4th
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Kawasaki
|83
|5th
|Adam Sterry
|Kawasaki
|82
BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP
Round 4 (of 8) - Blaxhall, England
MX1
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Tommy Searle
|Kawasaki
|45
|2nd
|Gert Krestinov
|Kawasaki
|35
|3rd
|Brad Anderson
|KTM
|33
|4th
|Shaun Simpson
|KTM
|32
|5th
|Mel Pocock
|KTM
|32
MX2
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Josh Gilbert
|Honda
|43
|2nd
|Dylan Walsh
|Husqvarna
|42
|3rd
|Ashton Dickinson
|KTM
|32
|4th
|Tom Grimshaw
|Yamaha
|28
|5th
|Michael Ellis
|KTM
|27
MX1 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Tommy Searle
|Kawasaki
|181
|2nd
|Shaun Simpson
|KTM
|176
|3rd
|Gert Krestinov
|Kawasaki
|121
|4th
|Jake Millward
|Husqvarna
|118
|5th
|Harri Kullas
|Honda
|113
MX2 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dylan Walsh
|Husqvarna
|152
|2nd
|Josh Gilbert
|Honda
|151
|3rd
|Alvin Ostlund
|Husqvarna
|145
|5th
|Conrad Mewse
|KTM
|122
|5th
|Bas Vaessen
|KTM
|122
125 ALL STAR RACE
Round 3 (of 12) - Thunder Valley - Lakewood, CO
Overall
|Position
|First Name
|Last Name
|Machine
|1st
|Kaeden
|Amerine
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Brock
|Lassiter
|Husqvarna
|3rd
|Joseph
|Dalzell
|Yamaha
|4th
|Scotty
|Miller
|Husqvarna
|5th
|Brennan
|Myers
|KTM
|6th
|Chase
|Stevenson
|KTM
|7th
|Michael
|Sweney
|KTM
|8th
|Trevor
|Whitmarsh
|Kawasaki
|9th
|John
|Ayers
|Husqvarna
|10th
|Robin
|Kniss
|Husqvarna
Other championship standings
FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
Through Round 7 (of 18)
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|311
|2
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|301
|3
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|218
|4
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|208
|5
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Lithuania
|190
|6
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|184
|7
|Arnaud Tonus
|Switzerland
|162
|8
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|Belgium
|156
|9
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|144
|10
|Julien Lieber
|Belgium
|141
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|297
|2
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|283
|3
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|217
|4
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|210
|5
|Mitchell Evans
|Australia
|187
|6
|Ben Watson
|United Kingdom
|184
|7
|Tom Vialle
|France
|182
|8
|Davy Pootjes
|Netherlands
|157
|9
|Adam Sterry
|United Kingdom
|157
|10
|Bas Vaessen
|Netherlands
|125
MXGP EMX250 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Alberto Forato
|Italy
|138
|2
|Stephen Rubini
|France
|120
|3
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Netherlands
|97
|4
|Karlis Sabulis
|Latvia
|74
|5
|Ruben Fernandez
|Spain
|73
|6
|Rene Hofer
|Austria
|68
|7
|Giuseppe Tropepe
|Italy
|67
|8
|Pierre Goupillon
|France
|67
|9
|Jimmy Clochet
|France
|66
|10
|Thibault Benistant
|France
|60
WORCS
Through Round 6
Pro MC Championship Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|150
|2nd
|Dante Oliveira
|KTM
|122
|3rd
|Andrew Short
|Husqvarna
|97
|4th
|Zach Bell
|Kawasaki
|93
|5th
|Ricky Dietrich
|Honda
|88
KENDA FULL GAS SPRINT ENDURO
Through Round 4
Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Brand
|Points
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|KTM
|166
|2nd
|Thad DuVall
|Husqvarna
|130
|3rd
|Josh Strang
|Kawasaki
|125
|4th
|Josh Toth
|KTM
|125
|5th
|Jordan Ashburn
|Kawasaki
|92
AUSTRALIAN MOTOCROSS
Through Round 5
MX1 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Luke Clout
|Yamaha
|275
|2nd
|Hayden Mellross
|KTM
|271
|3rd
|Todd Waters
|Husqvarna
|265
|4th
|Justin Rodbell
|Suzuki
|210
|5th
|Jayden Rykers
|Suzuki
|207
MX2 Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Wilson Todd
|Husqvarna
|283
|2nd
|Kyle Webster
|Honda
|260
|3rd
|Jay Wilson
|Yamaha
|258
|4th
|Nathan Crawford
|Yamaha
|212
|5th
|Aaron Tanti
|Yamaha
|212
MXD Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Regan Duffy
|KTM
|289
|2nd
|Maximus Purvis
|Yamaha
|272
|3rd
|Rhys Budd
|Honda
|257
|4th
|Brodie Ellis
|Yamaha
|218
|5th
|Mason Rowe
|KTM
|200
2019 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Chase Sexton
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450MX
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250MX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|150cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|Ryan Sipes
|Hawaiian Supercross
|Pro
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX1
|TBD
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX2
|Tyler Bowers
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Toby Price
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Flat Track Racing
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Sydney
|Best Trick
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|ISDE
|Trophy
|TBD
|ISDE
|Junior
|TBD
|ISDE
|Women's
|TBD
|ISDE
|E1
|TBD
|ISDE
|E2
|TBD
|ISDE
|E3
|TBD
|ISDE
|EW
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Wyatt Chase
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Graham Jarvis
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike