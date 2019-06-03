Results Archive
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
GNCC
Tomahawk
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Michael Mosiman
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 9
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 16
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

June 3, 2019 7:30am

Lucas oil ama pro motocross Championship

Round 3 (of 12) - Thunder Valley - Lakewood, CO

Thunder Valley - 450

- Lakewood, CO

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany1 - 2 Honda CRF450
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO5 - 1 Kawasaki KX
3Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA2 - 4 Husqvarna FC 450
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM4 - 5 Husqvarna FC 450
5Marvin Musquin La Reole, France8 - 3 KTM 450 SX-F FE
6Cooper Webb Newport, NC3 - 8 KTM 450 SX-F FE
7Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA7 - 7 KTM 450 SX-F FE
8Dean Ferris Australia6 - 9 Yamaha YZ450F
9Justin Barcia Monroe, NY11 - 6 Yamaha YZ450F
10Justin Bogle Cushing, OK10 - 10 KTM 450 SX-F FE
11Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA9 - 12 Honda CRF450
12Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR12 - 11 Suzuki RM-Z450
13Fredrik Noren Sweden15 - 13 Honda CRF450
14Todd Waters Australia14 - 14 Husqvarna FC 450
15Lorenzo Locurcio Venezuela18 - 15 Kawasaki KX
16Henry Miller Rochester, MN13 - 20 KTM 450 SX-F
17Ben LaMay Anchorage, AK19 - 17 Honda CRF450
18Tyler Bowers Danville, KY17 - 19 Kawasaki KX
19John Short Pilot Point, TX25 - 16 Honda CRF450
20Jake Masterpool Paradise, TX16 - 40 Honda CRF450
Thunder Valley - 250

- Lakewood, CO

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL2 - 1 Kawasaki KX250F
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY1 - 2 Yamaha YZ250F
3Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA4 - 3 Husqvarna FC 250
4Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France3 - 5 Yamaha YZ250F
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL7 - 6 Honda CRF250
6Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK13 - 4 Yamaha YZ250F
7R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL5 - 11 Honda CRF250
8Hunter Lawrence Australia10 - 7 Honda CRF250
9Shane McElrath Canton, NC8 - 10 KTM 250 SX-F FE
10Jordon Smith Belmont, NC11 - 8 KTM 250 SX-F FE
11Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT12 - 9 Kawasaki KX250F
12Alex Martin Millville, MN9 - 12 Suzuki Rm-z250
13Ty Masterpool Paradise, TX6 - 16 Yamaha YZ250F
14Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ16 - 14 Yamaha YZ250F
15Wilson Todd Australia14 - 17 KTM 250 SX-F FE
16Jacob Hayes Greensboro, NC17 - 15 Yamaha YZ250F
17Derek Drake San Luis Obispo, CA22 - 13 KTM 250 SX-F FE
18Christian Craig Hemet, CA15 - 19 Honda CRF250
19Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador19 - 18 Kawasaki KX250F
20Kyle Peters Greensboro, NC18 - 20 Suzuki Rm-z250
Motocross 450 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany136
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO134
3Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA110
4Marvin Musquin La Reole, France107
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM106
6Cooper Webb Newport, NC98
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY77
8Dean Ferris Australia69
9Justin Bogle Cushing, OK63
10Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA61
Motocross 250 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL139
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY133
3Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France106
4Chase Sexton La Moille, IL94
5Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK94
6Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA85
7R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL77
8Alex Martin Millville, MN69
9Hunter Lawrence Australia66
10Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT63
AMSOIL GNCC

Round 7 (of 13) - Tomahawk GNCC - Alpine, NY

Tomahawk - Overall

- Alpine, NY

RiderHometownMachine
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC KTM
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV Husqvarna
3Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT KTM
4Steward Baylor Belton, SC KTM
5Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC Husqvarna
6 Duvall, WA Yamaha
7Craig Delong Morgantown, PA Husqvarna
8 Logan, OH Husqvarna
9Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN Beta
10Josh Toth Winstead, CT KTM
Tomahawk - XC2 Pro

- Alpine, NY

RiderHometownMachine
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT KTM
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA Husqvarna
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN Beta
4Austin Lee Bedford, IN Honda
5 Newark, NY Yamaha
6 Millville, NJ KTM
7 Landrum, SC Kawasaki
8Alex Teagarden Waynesburg, PA Husqvarna
9 New Zealand KTM
10 Jefferson, GA Husqvarna
Tomahawk - XC3 Pro-Am

- Alpine, NY

RiderHometownMachine
1 Meshoppen, PA KTM
2Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL KTM
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL Beta
4 Indianola, PA Suzuki
5 Parkersburg, WV KTM
Tomahawk - WXC

- Alpine, NY

RiderHometownMachine
1Tayla Jones Australia Husqvarna
2Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH KTM
3 New Zealand Yamaha
4Korie Steede Beloit, OH GasGas
5 Bridgeton, NJ KTM
6 Rochester, NY KTM
7 Buskirk, NY KTM
8Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC KTM
9 Knoxville, TN Kawasaki
10 Birchrunville, PA KTM
GNCC Overall Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC195
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV177
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC141
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC127
5Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT114
6Josh Toth Winstead, CT92
7Josh Strang Australia92
8Andrew Delong Birdsboro, PA75
9Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN64
10 Cookeville, TN58
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT210
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN140
3 Jefferson, GA118
4Austin Lee Bedford, IN109
5 Millville, NJ92
6 New Zealand90
7Craig Delong Morgantown, PA88
8 Landrum, SC83
9Alex Teagarden Waynesburg, PA78
10Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA71
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL186
2Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL178
3 Indianola, PA115
4 West Sunbury, PA101
5 Melrose, FL72
6 Fife Lake, MI56
7 Waterford Works, NJ47
8 Lynnville, IN46
9 Gilbert, SC37
10 Trenton, MO34
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH185
2Tayla Jones Australia183
3Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC138
4 New Zealand128
5Korie Steede Beloit, OH102
6 Bridgeton, NJ101
7 Knoxville, TN85
8 Mchenry, MD84
9 Bloomington, IN79
10 Birchrunville, PA75
Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Tour

Round 1 (of 8) - Wild Rose - Calgary, AB

450 Class

Overall FinishOverall FinishMachineMoto Scores
1stCole ThompsonKTM3-1
2ndColton FacciottiHonda1-3
3rdPhil NicolettiYamaha2-2
4thMike AlessiHonda4-4
5thShawn MaffenbeierYamaha6-5
6thMatt GoerkeKawasaki5-6
7thKeylan MestonYamaha8-7
8thDakota AlixKTM7-8
9thMike BrownYamaha10-9
10thCade Clason Husqvarna9-10

250 Class

Overall FinishRiderMachineMoto Scores
1stJosh OsbyYamaha2-2
2ndLuke RenzlandYamaha6-1
3rdDylan Wright Honda1-6
4thMarshal Weltin Husqvarna4-4
5thTanner WardKTM3-5
6thTyler MedagliaKawasaki7-3
7thJess Pettis KTM5-7
8thBrad Nauditt Husqvarna8-10
9thMarco CannellaYamaha10-9
10thDylan KaelinKTM9-11

WMX

Overall FinishRiderMachineMoto Score
1stAvrie BerryKTM2-1
2ndShelby TurnerKTM1-3
3rdEve BrodeurKTM3-2
4thLiz BurkeKawasaki4-4
5thEden NetelkosYamaha5-5
6thDominique DaffeHusqvarna8-7
7thMadi WattYamaha7-8
8thDanika WhiteKTM6-9
9thLexi DyekmanKTM12-6
10thKelcey JonesYamaha9-10

World Enduro Super Series

Round 3 - Erzberg Rodeo Hare Scramble - Erzberg, Österreich

Erzberg Rodeo Hare Scramble

Overall FinishRiderMachineTime
1stGraham JarvisHusqvarna2:26.46
2ndManuel LettenbichlerKTM2:28.55
3rdMario Roman SerranoSherco2:32.19
4thAlfredo GomezHusqvarna2:36.28
5thWade YoungSherco2:41.07

Overall Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stManuel LettenbichlerKTM1960
2ndMario RomanSherco1770
3rdGraham JarvisHusqvarna1690
4thJosep GarciaKTM1665
5thJonny WalkerKTM1520

ADAC MX Masters

Round 2 - Moggers, Austria

Masters 

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stJeremy SeewerYamaha50
2ndJeffrey HerlingsKTM44
3rdTanel LeokHusqvarna40
4thDennis UllrichHusqvarna36
5thValentin GuillodHonda32

Masters Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTanel LeokYamaha76
2ndDennis UllrichHusqvarna72
3rdJens GettemannKawasaki68
4thPascal RaucheneckerKTM57
5thBence SzvobodaKTM51

DUTCH MASTERS

Round 3 - Rhenen, Netherlands

MX1

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stRomain FebvreYamaha45
2ndArminas JasikonisHusqvarna44
3rdJeffrey HerlingsKTM43
4thPauls JonassHusqvarna38
5thGlenn ColdenhoffKTM31

MX2

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stJago GeertsYamaha50
2ndBen WatsonYamaha42
3rdRoan Van De MoosdijkKawasaki38
4thHenry JacobiKawasaki38
5thBas VaessenKTM34

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stArminas JasikonisHusqvarna141
2ndGlenn ColdenhoffKTM110
3rdPauls JonassHusqvarna105
4thPetar PetrovKTM84
5thLars Van BerkelHusqvarna75

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stHenry JacobiKawasaki132
2ndJago GeertsYamaha115
3rdBen WatsonYamaha104
4thRoan Van De MoosdijkKawasaki83
5thAdam SterryKawasaki82

BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP

Round 4 (of 8) - Blaxhall, England

MX1

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stTommy SearleKawasaki45
2ndGert KrestinovKawasaki35
3rdBrad AndersonKTM33
4thShaun SimpsonKTM32
5thMel PocockKTM32

MX2 

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stJosh GilbertHonda43
2ndDylan WalshHusqvarna42
3rdAshton DickinsonKTM32
4thTom GrimshawYamaha28
5thMichael EllisKTM27

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTommy SearleKawasaki181
2ndShaun SimpsonKTM176
3rdGert KrestinovKawasaki121
4thJake MillwardHusqvarna118
5thHarri KullasHonda113

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stDylan WalshHusqvarna152
2ndJosh GilbertHonda151
3rdAlvin OstlundHusqvarna145
5thConrad MewseKTM122
5thBas VaessenKTM122

125 ALL STAR RACE

Round 3 (of 12) - Thunder Valley - Lakewood, CO

Overall

PositionFirst NameLast NameMachine
1stKaedenAmerineYamaha
2ndBrockLassiterHusqvarna
3rdJosephDalzellYamaha
4thScottyMillerHusqvarna
5thBrennanMyersKTM
6thChaseStevensonKTM
7thMichaelSweneyKTM
8thTrevorWhitmarshKawasaki
9thJohnAyersHusqvarna
10thRobinKnissHusqvarna

Other championship standings

FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Through Round 7 (of 18)

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Antonio Cairoli Italy311
2Tim Gajser Slovenia301
3Gautier Paulin France218
4Clement Desalle Belgium208
5Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania190
6Jeremy Seewer Switzerland184
7Arnaud Tonus Switzerland162
8Jeremy Van Horebeek Belgium156
9Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands144
10Julien Lieber Belgium141
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Jorge Prado Spain297
2Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark283
3Jago Geerts Belgium217
4Henry Jacobi Germany210
5Mitchell Evans Australia187
6Ben Watson United Kingdom184
7Tom Vialle France182
8Davy Pootjes Netherlands157
9Adam Sterry United Kingdom157
10Bas Vaessen Netherlands125
MXGP EMX250 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Alberto Forato Italy138
2Stephen Rubini France120
3Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands97
4Karlis Sabulis Latvia74
5Ruben Fernandez Spain73
6Rene Hofer Austria68
7Giuseppe Tropepe Italy67
8Pierre Goupillon France67
9Jimmy Clochet France66
10Thibault Benistant France60
WORCS

Through Round 6 

Pro MC Championship Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM150
2ndDante OliveiraKTM122
3rdAndrew ShortHusqvarna97
4thZach BellKawasaki93
5thRicky DietrichHonda88

KENDA FULL GAS SPRINT ENDURO

Through Round 4 

Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderBrandPoints
1stKailub RussellKTM166
2ndThad DuVallHusqvarna130
3rdJosh StrangKawasaki125
4thJosh TothKTM125
5thJordan AshburnKawasaki92

AUSTRALIAN MOTOCROSS

Through Round 5

MX1 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stLuke CloutYamaha275
2ndHayden MellrossKTM271
3rdTodd WatersHusqvarna265
4thJustin RodbellSuzuki210
5thJayden RykersSuzuki207

MX2 Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stWilson ToddHusqvarna283
2ndKyle WebsterHonda260
3rdJay WilsonYamaha258
4thNathan CrawfordYamaha212
5thAaron TantiYamaha212

MXD Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stRegan DuffyKTM289
2ndMaximus PurvisYamaha272
3rdRhys BuddHonda257
4thBrodie EllisYamaha218
5thMason RoweKTM200

2019 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Dylan FerrandisMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Chase SextonMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450MX
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250MX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy CupAmateur All-Stars
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm150cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
Ryan SipesHawaiian SupercrossPro
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Cole ThompsonRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX1
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX2
Tyler BowersADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Toby PriceDakar RallyBike
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TBDX Games MinneapolisStep Up
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
TBDX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
TBDX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
TBDX Games MinneapolisFlat Track Racing
TBDX Games SydneyFreestyle
TBDX Games SydneyBest Whip
TBDX Games SydneyBest Trick
TBDNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TBDNitro World GamesBest Trick
Antonio CairoliItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Jorge PradoItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Colton HaakerSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDISDETrophy
TBDISDEJunior
TBDISDEWomen's
TBDISDEE1
TBDISDEE2
TBDISDEE3
TBDISDEEW
Cody CooperNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Wyatt ChaseNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Graham JarvisErzberg RodeoBike