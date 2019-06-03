Results Archive
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
GNCC
Tomahawk
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Ben Kelley
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Michael Witkowski
Motocross
Thunder Valley
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Michael Mosiman
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 9
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 16
Kaeden Amerine Wins 125 All Star Race at Thunder Valley

June 3, 2019 11:20am
Prior to the opening motos of the Thunder Valley National on Saturday, fans were treated to a two-stroke showcase as the third stop of the 125 All Star Series took place.

Yamaha rider Kaeden Amerine, 17, took the win over 15-year-old Brock Lassiter. Joey Dalzell rounded out the podium.

Stay tuned to Racer X Online this week as we’ll have full video coverage from the third round of the 125 All Star Series.

Thunder Valley Overall Results

 Pos#First NameLast NameBikeCity, STSponsors 
132KaedenAmerineYAMGreat Bend, KSEBR Performance | Yamaha | Monster Army
269BrockLassiterHQVAsbury, MOGregg Albertson | Race Tech | Fly Racing
3243JosephDalzellYAMDekalb, ILSSi Decals | TZR | Novik Gloves
4210ScottyMillerHQVDenver, COFasthouse | Elite Motorsports | Applied Technology Suspension
5644BrennanMyersKTMWoolstock, IASSB Motosports | Black Diamond Graphics | Wagner Trucking
6746ChaseStevensonKTMCedar Rapids, IAFXR | Wiseco | Motoseat
741MichaelSweneyKTMJohnstown, COSun Racing | Fox | Spy
8196TrevorWhitmarshKAWSedalia, COJohns Collision | Vickery Motorsports| Fox
9333JohnAyersHQVPort Orange, FLGear Racewear
1052RobinKnissHQVDenver, COMxfactory | Munn Racing | 812 Suspension| FXR| 100%
11100JetUnderwoodYAMLakewood, COJ.S. ProFormance | JGR | G ForcePowersports
12237NickWhitonYAMPolvadera, NMBobby J's Yamaha | FMF | Whiton MX Schools
13112DJGritzmacherKTMSussex, WISoutheast Sales | Fly Racing | Spy
1495BradHaskellKTMNorthglenn, COFullfactoryoffroad
15766SamanthaPetersKTMWheat Ridge, COSun Enterprises | Absolute Race Technology | Spy Optic
16895TaylorBurleyKTMElizabeth, COSerial Cables | Ryburn Racing
1778StevenStultzYAMPeoria, AZDr.Dirt
1898BryceShondeckYAMColorado Springs, COApex Sports | Pro-Cycling Warehouse | Dunlop
1915CarterDubachYAMTustin, CADubach Racing | Oneal | 6D
20616DylanVanderlaanYAMRapid City, SDGateway Autoplex | Olson Towing | CSI Construction
21916KylePooleHQVGolden, CORawdog Racing
2211ScottSeeSUZMorrison, COTeam Party Racing | Gforce Powersports | Z&M Ball
23112TylerAldorYAMArvada, COPRS | LSE | Fox
24306BrodyChymaKTMToledo, IA 
25167ChristopherWasilKTMPinecliffe, COAiryte Coatings & Sealants | G Force Powersports
26885AndrewMcNultySUZBrighton, COMotoadventure Kawasaki Beta | 100%| Ryno Power