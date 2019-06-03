Kaeden Amerine Wins 125 All Star Race at Thunder Valley
June 3, 2019 11:20am
Prior to the opening motos of the Thunder Valley National on Saturday, fans were treated to a two-stroke showcase as the third stop of the 125 All Star Series took place.
Yamaha rider Kaeden Amerine, 17, took the win over 15-year-old Brock Lassiter. Joey Dalzell rounded out the podium.
Stay tuned to Racer X Online this week as we’ll have full video coverage from the third round of the 125 All Star Series.
Thunder Valley Overall Results
|Pos
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|Bike
|City, ST
|Sponsors
|1
|32
|Kaeden
|Amerine
|YAM
|Great Bend, KS
|EBR Performance | Yamaha | Monster Army
|2
|69
|Brock
|Lassiter
|HQV
|Asbury, MO
|Gregg Albertson | Race Tech | Fly Racing
|3
|243
|Joseph
|Dalzell
|YAM
|Dekalb, IL
|SSi Decals | TZR | Novik Gloves
|4
|210
|Scotty
|Miller
|HQV
|Denver, CO
|Fasthouse | Elite Motorsports | Applied Technology Suspension
|5
|644
|Brennan
|Myers
|KTM
|Woolstock, IA
|SSB Motosports | Black Diamond Graphics | Wagner Trucking
|6
|746
|Chase
|Stevenson
|KTM
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|FXR | Wiseco | Motoseat
|7
|41
|Michael
|Sweney
|KTM
|Johnstown, CO
|Sun Racing | Fox | Spy
|8
|196
|Trevor
|Whitmarsh
|KAW
|Sedalia, CO
|Johns Collision | Vickery Motorsports| Fox
|9
|333
|John
|Ayers
|HQV
|Port Orange, FL
|Gear Racewear
|10
|52
|Robin
|Kniss
|HQV
|Denver, CO
|Mxfactory | Munn Racing | 812 Suspension| FXR| 100%
|11
|100
|Jet
|Underwood
|YAM
|Lakewood, CO
|J.S. ProFormance | JGR | G ForcePowersports
|12
|237
|Nick
|Whiton
|YAM
|Polvadera, NM
|Bobby J's Yamaha | FMF | Whiton MX Schools
|13
|112
|DJ
|Gritzmacher
|KTM
|Sussex, WI
|Southeast Sales | Fly Racing | Spy
|14
|95
|Brad
|Haskell
|KTM
|Northglenn, CO
|Fullfactoryoffroad
|15
|766
|Samantha
|Peters
|KTM
|Wheat Ridge, CO
|Sun Enterprises | Absolute Race Technology | Spy Optic
|16
|895
|Taylor
|Burley
|KTM
|Elizabeth, CO
|Serial Cables | Ryburn Racing
|17
|78
|Steven
|Stultz
|YAM
|Peoria, AZ
|Dr.Dirt
|18
|98
|Bryce
|Shondeck
|YAM
|Colorado Springs, CO
|Apex Sports | Pro-Cycling Warehouse | Dunlop
|19
|15
|Carter
|Dubach
|YAM
|Tustin, CA
|Dubach Racing | Oneal | 6D
|20
|616
|Dylan
|Vanderlaan
|YAM
|Rapid City, SD
|Gateway Autoplex | Olson Towing | CSI Construction
|21
|916
|Kyle
|Poole
|HQV
|Golden, CO
|Rawdog Racing
|22
|11
|Scott
|See
|SUZ
|Morrison, CO
|Team Party Racing | Gforce Powersports | Z&M Ball
|23
|112
|Tyler
|Aldor
|YAM
|Arvada, CO
|PRS | LSE | Fox
|24
|306
|Brody
|Chyma
|KTM
|Toledo, IA
|25
|167
|Christopher
|Wasil
|KTM
|Pinecliffe, CO
|Airyte Coatings & Sealants | G Force Powersports
|26
|885
|Andrew
|McNulty
|SUZ
|Brighton, CO
|Motoadventure Kawasaki Beta | 100%| Ryno Power