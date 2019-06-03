Prior to the opening motos of the Thunder Valley National on Saturday, fans were treated to a two-stroke showcase as the third stop of the 125 All Star Series took place.

Yamaha rider Kaeden Amerine, 17, took the win over 15-year-old Brock Lassiter. Joey Dalzell rounded out the podium.

Stay tuned to Racer X Online this week as we’ll have full video coverage from the third round of the 125 All Star Series.

Thunder Valley Overall Results