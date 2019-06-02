Results Archive
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Arnaud Tonus
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Mitchell Evans
Full Results
Motocross
Pala
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Live Now
GNCC
Tomahawk
Articles
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Zach Osborne
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 9
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 15
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 16
Articles
Full Schedule
Open Mic: Cianciarulo and Cooper

Open Mic Cianciarulo and Cooper

June 2, 2019 11:35am
by:

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo claimed his third straight overall on Saturday at the Thunder Valley National in Lakewood, Colorado, but the win didn’t come without controversy.

In the second moto, Cianciarulo got kicked funny and went off the track, and instead of re-entering in the exact spot, he cut across the track, skipping a small section, and reentered. 

Cianciarulo rode slowly for several moments before getting back on the gas, which allowed Justin Cooper, who won the first moto, to gain an ever larger gap than before the incident started. The race continued, and Cianciarulo ended up taking over the lead when Cooper caught a rut wrong and crashed. 

Cianciarulo went on to win the moto, but a protest was filed afterward. After plenty of deliberation and arguments made on both sides, it was decided the results would stand, with AC taking the win and Cooper second overall.

Both riders spoke about the incident after the race.