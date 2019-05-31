Racerhead #22

Welcome to Racerhead, two rounds and four motos in on the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. We are at Thunder Valley in Lakewood, Colorado, this week, 450 series points leader Eli Tomac’s home race. It’s been a very good start to the series so far, and the “California leg” provided some excellent racing in both classes. Eli has the red plate on his #1 Monster Energy Kawasaki, following a “beast mode” double win at Fox Raceway. And Adam Cianciarulo came through again at round two for his first back-to-back AMA Pro Motocross wins ever. He and Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Justin Cooper have been the fastest of the bunch, at least consistently over all four motos, and he will continue with the red plate in Colorado. The return to Pala was not without its challenges, but as my friend Tim Cotter always reminds us, good weather will make us all look like heroes. Myron Short and crew, in their first experience in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, did a fantastic job in organizing a much better and smoother Pala than we had a half-dozen years or so ago, solving the traffic problems and making for a much more cohesive event. And Brian Wallace and crew (including former pro PJ Larsen) did an excellent job with the track. The racing was good and safe in all four motos, and I believe the fastest guys won. It was a great start to the new home of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross in Southern California, and I promise it will be ever better next year.

Tomac Dennis Cox

The one hiccup of the day came at the start of the second 250 moto. Several guys around starter’s box (or doghouse) saw the gate flinch and jumped early. What they didn’t see were the riders on the other side of the box who hit the gate, causing the reverberation of the pipe that runs the length of the starting gate mechanism and causing several riders—including first moto winner Justin Cooper and series points leader Adam Cianciarulo and newly-crowned 250SX East Region Champion Chase Sexton and his teammate RJ Hampshire, and more—to go early, only to either get caught or slowed by the starting gate. I was there to see it all and I even videotaped it all on my iPhone, and then I went straight to the starting gate to talk with the three officials assigned to watching and dropping the gate. They immediately put the starting gate back up and dropped it, and all gates dropped evenly. Then they did it again, and all gates dropped equally again. At that point they decided it was a clean start and that obviously someone had hit the starting gate, causing the flinch. By then it was too late for a red flag anyway—the first lap was complete. In the time that immediately followed the race many of the top contenders—Cianciarulo, Cooper, Sexton, Hampshire—all talked about the gate moving, or flinching, and how it caused them to all jump. That’s understandable, because as you can see by AC’s helmet cam, it did shake. But there is no rule against hitting the starting gate, it’s just a self-employed penalty. The unfortunate part is that when someone goes early, it can cause the racers staring at the gate nearby to do likewise because they see motion and instinct takes over. Not sure how the race officials could have done anything different than to let the race continue; if they stopped a race every time someone made contact with the starting gate, we would have an afternoon of restarts… So it’s on to Thunder Valley, and we have to fine championship battles heating up. Tomac took the red plate back for Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen, and AC has all of Star Racing Yamaha nipping at his heels. Tomorrow should be an excellent race. Let’s get into the rest of Racerhead, brought to you this week by Mundell Financial Group, and Brandon Kupec!

Roczen Dennis Cox

HELP WANTED: JAKE MASTERPOOL (DC) One of the nicest guys you'll ever meet at the races, Honda privateer Jake Masterpool, is looking for some help. Masterpool, who was the top 450 Class privateer at Hangtown, is looking for an experienced race mechanic for the rest of the Lucas Oil Pro AMA Motocross Championship. He's got help for this weekend at Thunder Valley, but after that he's on his own, so he's looking for someone who's been on the circuit before and knows how it all works. If you've been on this circuit before as a tuner and would like to go to the rest of the races and work with Jake, please email us at: letters@racerxonline.com and we will put you in touch with the Masterpools. Jake might have been in the running for the top 450 Class privateer at the Fox Raceway National, too, after finishing 13th in the first moto, but he got involved in a early crash in the second and ended up dropping his bike to lift Tyler Bowers' bike off the downed rider. When he moved the bike, he accidentally threw it over on his own, which made for this funny gif:

"Everyone thought I was so mad that I threw his bike, but I just wanted to get it off him and threw it on my own! I was just trying to help him," laughed Jake when we spoke this week. "What I was mad about was the fact that I finally got a good start and then got caught in that crash. I haven't been better than, like, 15th off the start yet, so I was really stoked on that start, but not the crash." Well done helping out a fellow rider like that in the middle of a race, Jake. BACK ON TRACK (DC) It's been since the 2018 Motocross of Nations at RedBud that Jeffrey Herlings last raced a motorcycle—a crushed foot during a training session in Spain this past winter left him unable to go when the time came for Herlings to begin his MXGP title defense. That led to a lot of talk (much of it emanating from clues that Herlings himself was laying out in the media and on social media) that he was considering a move to the U.S. for a run at the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, but that idea was eventually extinguished by his KTM bosses. Besides, he wasn't going to be ready for Hangtown. But that didn't mean Herlings would not race at all in 2019. The plan has always been to get back onto the MXGP starting gate as soon as his foot was healed and he was fit. Herlings took a big step toward that comeback yesterday when he entered a big Dutch race in Rhenen, held on Thursday, as it was a major holiday in the Netherlands. By all accounts, his speed is coming back quickly, as Herlings went out and promptly won the first moto, then cruised to a fourth in the second. The overall winner was former world champ Romain Febvre, with Husqvarna factory rider Arminas Jasikonis second overall, Herlings third, and former MX2 World Champ Pauls Jonass fourth. The next MXGP takes place on Sunday, June 9, in Russia. Incidentally, it's one of the two MXGPs races (out of 19 that he raced) that Jeffrey straight-up lost last year. Check out some of the footage of Herlings from the race here.

FLASH TRIVIA (DC) Earlier this week, a friend wrote me a note about a 1980 Husqvarna 250 he’d found and was told it might be one of the original Pro Circuit bikes, from back when it was actually Anaheim Husqvarna. So I called Mitch Payton to get a few more details. We got to talking about some of the guys he was working with back then, including Troy Lee, Clark Jones, and Andy Jefferson. He mentioned that in 1980 he built a "totally tricked out" Husqvarna 250 but didn't have a rider, and his friend Harry Klemm of DG Racing told him to take it to Hangtown and set it out at rider registration and see if anyone wanted to race it. So he went there and actually sparked some interest from Danny "Magoo" Chandler (a Maico privateer at the time) and the veteran Billy Grossi. Eventually, a privateer from Texas bought it. That's not what the trivia question is about. Instead, it's about Billy Grossi. He’s one of the very few people in the Racer X Vault of results who is the only rider to have ever scored points in an AMA National or AMA Supercross for a rare brand of motorcycle. Without looking in the Vault, can you name the brand that only Billy Grossi scored points aboard? We’ll even show you the bike!

OH CANADA (Steve Matthes) I’m not heading to round three of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship this weekend, although Lakewood is one of the sneaky best races of the year. Nope, I’m heading up to round one of the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown MX Tour, kicking off in Calgary, Alberta. I haven’t been to a Canadian National for a while and this round is one of the better ones so why not check it out? We’ll mostly focus on the American riders for our little mini-preview here. If you want to get more in depth, Newf and Gauldy joined me for a podcast preview earlier this week that you can listen to right here. The defending champion is Colton Facciotti and he’s already come out and said this is his last year, win or lose. Reports from his off-season riding have him better than ever so that should be interesting. Phil Nicoletti is a new name in the series and riding for OTSFF Yamaha and he’ll be anxious to see where he stacks up. Phil’s throat slit gestures to slower Canadian back-markers has been set at 54 for the eight-round series by the way. Two-time MX1 Canadian champion Matt Goerke had an off-year last year with injuries and he’s now on a Kawasaki and riding much better as well. Mike Alessi is now on the GDR Honda team (with Facciotti) but he’s got a bike that mimics his regular SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda in the USA and not what Colton is riding. In the MX2, it’s defending champion Jess Pettis now on a KTM and not the MX101 Yamaha he won on last year. That team went and signed Luke Renzland to replace Jess so that should be interesting. Josh Osby and Marshal Weltin are also racing MX2 as is the Marty of Canada, Tyler Medaglia, who dropped down to MX2 after his team needed someone in that class. This is a cool track; it’s set right in the city and weather looks good. I’ll be posting some twitter updates on Racer X throughout the weekend so stay tuned there and we’ll have post-race coverage as well. HERE COMES JORDAN (Sharon Cox) This weekend at the Southeast Regional at Gatorback Cycle Park in Gainesville, Florida, Jordan Jarvis will be working on qualifying for the Loretta Lynn's AMA Amateur National Championship. Then, in two weeks, she will head north to try her hand in qualifying for the 250 Class Pro Motocross race at High Point Raceway. Jarvis, the AMA's Female Racer of the Year, isn’t content to race WMX at designated 2019 amateur races—she reset her goals to include Pro Motocross and also going after her AMA Supercross license to allow future opportunities to compete in 250SX races. You can read all about Jordan's plans right here. "She is an incredible racer,” Jessyka Mathieu told Jeff McConkey in a Direct Motocross article. “She has her Pro Motocross license and is working on getting her supercross license as well. I can’t wait to see how she will do. She is an amazing role model to young girls at the track and I hope she will succeed against the guys."

Sam Nicolini

PRO PERSPECTIVE (DAVID PINGREE and Jason Thomas) David Pingree: Starts are one of biggest parts of any motocross race—that's nothing new. But there are different ways to skin a cat, which is a disgusting saying, true as it may be. The last couple of years, we've seen riders make some interesting choices when it comes to gate selection; sometimes it worked, other times it didn't. Last year, Chad Reed joined the JGR Suzuki team at the last national of the year in Indiana. When he went to the gate, he picked the far-right, inside-most spot, leaving a few people scratching their heads. Rains had turned the start straight (and whole track) into a swamp of sorts, and Reedy was thinking outside the box. The far-right gate pointed right at a hard-packed line along the grass all the way to the first corner, and when the gate dropped, Reedy smoked everybody to turn one and had the fans on their feet. Luck, or years or experience showing through? Well, he did it again in the second moto when it was left open again, so I guess that rules out luck.

Last weekend, Adam Cianciarulo tried the same thing at Fox Raceway, lining up way to the outside to get up on the firmer soil. It didn't work out as well for AC, but he made it work and still pulled out the overall on the day. So is this a good idea or not?

I used this technique at Glen Helen one year and made it work, but several things come into play. By putting yourself so far outside or inside, the length of the start straight makes a huge difference. If you start on the far inside, the trouble is getting through the first turn without causing a huge pileup; your angle on the turn is much tighter and will swing you out into the pack as they sweep in from the outside. So the longer the start straight is, the more time you have to drift over and blend in with the pack. If you’re way on the outside and you don't get way out front, the pack can shove you right off the track as they sweep wide. So at a track like Glen Helen where the straight is super long, I had plenty of room for the pack to separate a bit and the turn is so big and wide there was room to dive in. The reason I chose the outside line was twofold. First, it was the path where they directed all the riders back to the gate from the parade lap, so the dirt was packed much firmer than anywhere else on the gate. Second, by starting way on the outside, I was lined up next to riders who simply weren't as good. All the riders with the best qualifying times will be to the middle/inside, where the traditional sweet spot is. It's much more difficult to beat them off the line than Patrick Potato with the area-code number. Again, there are many factors that come into play when making a tactical decision like picking a tight or wide gate. It can certainly be a risk, but as Chad showed last year, you can make it work big-time. I've seen the far-right gate work the same way at Thunder Valley. I'm just sayin’. Jason Thomas: Starts are maybe the most talked about part of the race but even still, the importance can't be overstated. For the elite riders on elite equipment, I think the adage "keep it simple, stupid" is appropriate. Find the best gate with the shortest distance/best angle of the first turn and let things take care of themselves. In most cases, that's going to be the wisest move.

Recommended Reading

In this other scenario that Ping mentions, there are opportunities to think outside the box. This weekend in Lakewood, that inside line works for some. I have seen Zach Osborne make it work on a 250 and Blake Baggett on a 450. It has a bit of "boom or bust" quality in that a terrible jump from the gate will leave you squeezed inside and maybe even on the ground as bikes come to a stop. If you're able to manage an average or better jump, that short distance to the apex as well as no one pressuring you from the right side make your first turn view awfully attractive. Another option at Lakewood that has somewhat evaporated over the years was the far left (outside) gates. In previous years (2005 until maybe 2010), the track cut across the left side of the uphill start, packing that dirt down lap after lap. Before the moto, the tractor would come out and disc it but those hundreds of passes still left a harder surface than the deep middle and right sides which hadn't had any activity. It's always an aggressive strategy to start on the far outside. The opportunity for bad things to happen almost always is increased. In this unique scenario, though, riders would accelerate so much more efficiently up the steep Thunder Valley start and then sweep right at the last second. The key factor that had to be executed was to leave the throttle on longer than your instincts would tell you to. Climbing that steep hill means speed was lower than normal, the 6,000 feet of altitude was also reducing speed, and coming from the outside means an angry pack of riders was somewhere to the inside. That inside pack will brake early and dive to the inside, leaving a nice vacuum on the outside if you can get to it. It worked for years but took perfect execution and the nerve to try it, too. Overall, I think the obvious option is the right one for the elite riders. Their talent level and equipment advantage is more than enough to get them near the front. For that fringe guy on a privateer engine, though, finding an edge in the margins can be a huge coup. Colorado is always a race with opportunities. Some of the tricks we used over the years were not used at any other race all season. We used pump gas instead of race gas (worked better at altitude), kept the fuel at low temps until the last possible minute gave a big HP boost in the hot years (2005 was over 100 degrees), and stared in first gear on a 450 (I started top three in both motos in 2007 doing this). Teams will be looking for any way to find an edge, whether it's on the start or with the bike or in their rider's fitness/nutrition prep at altitude. Keep a close eye for any changes tomorrow, it may make the difference!

The start of the first 250 Class moto at the Fox Raceway National. Jeff Kardas

TOMAC'S TOTALS (Andras Hegyi) We are well past the point where we must consider Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac to be as one of the greatest motocrossers ever in the premier class. Last Saturday at Fox Raceway, he got his 18th victory in the 450 Class, matching Kent Howerton for sixth on the all-time premier class motocross wins list. In addition, Tomac celebrated his 15th win in the saddle of a Kawasaki, which ties him with Jeff Emig for third on Kawasaki's premier motocross class wins list. Only Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart have more wins with Kawasaki—both have 16 Kawasaki wins in the premier class AMA Motocross. Tomac can tie them this weekend at his home-state race at Thunder Valley in Colorado. Tomac also became the seventh rider to win in at least six seasons in premier class of AMA Motocross, as well as the fourth rider to win in at least six consecutive seasons. Tomac has raced with Kawasaki since 2016, with a win in every season. Riders to win in at least six seasons in in the premier class of AMA Motocross Ricky Carmichael: 8 (2000-’07)

Bob Hannah: 8 (1976-'79, 1981, 1983-'85)

Ricky Johnson: 8 (1982-'88, '90)

Ryan Dungey: 7 (2010-'16)

Kent Howerton: 6 (1974-'75, 1978-'81)

James Stewart: 6 (2006-'08, 2012-'14)

Eli Tomac: 6 (2014-'19) (It should be mentioned that in 1976, Howerton won the AMA 500 National Motocross Championship and won three 500 Nationals: Moto-Masters in New York, Lake Sugar in Virginia, and Motocross West in New Orleans.) Riders to win in at least six consecutive seasons in the premier class of AMA Motocross Ricky Carmichael: 8 (2000-’07)

Ricky Johnson: 7 (1982-’88)

Ryan Dungey: 7 (2010-’16)

Eli Tomac: 6 (2014-’19)

Tomac Rich Shepherd

TWO FOR TWO (Andras Hegyi) After a rough finish to supercross, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo has been racing at his best. This is the first time Cianciarulo has managed to take two wins in a motocross season—he only had one career win entering the 2019 Pro Motocross season. This is Adam's fifth season as a pro. He debuted in 2013, but missed whole seasons because of injuries. By winning at Fox Raceway, Cianciarulo became the 13th rider to win at least the first two rounds in a 125/250 Class motocross season. The best start in the history of the small-bore motocross championship was by one of the all-time greats, three-time 125 National Champion Mark Barnett, who won the first seven rounds in the eight-race 1981 series, only to break his collarbone before the final and miss his shot at the perfect season. And besides Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart, Cianciarulo became only the third Kawasaki rider to begin a 125/250 AMA motocross season with at least two wins (and both RC and James are from Florida, just as AC is). Winning the first two rounds in a 125/250 AMA Motocross season is not a championship guarantee, but it's a great way to start. This class has been in existence since 1974, and this is the 16th time in which a rider has been able to win the first two rounds. Only three of those seasons has a rider then failed to go on and win the title. Riders to win at least the first two rounds in a 125/250 AMA motocross season 1974 – Marty Smith (Honda): 2 wins to start series

1976 – Bob Hannah (Yamaha): 3

1978 – Broc Glover (Yamaha): 2

1981 – Mark Barnett (Suzuki): 7

1982 – Mark Barnett (Suzuki): 2

1987 – George Holland (Suzuki): 2 (not champion)

1988 – Erik Kehoe (Suzuki): 2 (not champion)

1996 – Steve Lamson (Honda): 2

1997 – Ricky Carmichael (Kawasaki): 3

1999 – Ricky Carmichael (Kawasaki): 4

2001 – Grant Langston (KTM): 2 (not champion)

2002 – James Stewart (Kawasaki): 2

2004 – James Stewart (Kawasaki): 4

2014 – Jeremy Martin (Yamaha): 2

2017 – Zach Osborne (Husqvarna): 2

2019 – Adam Cianciarulo (Kawasaki) 2 (10 rounds to go) 250 (Andras Hegyi) Tanel “The Estonian Express” Leok is one of the real ironmen of motocross. Last year at RedBud's Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, Leok represented Estonia for the 18th consecutive year, an all-time record. And last Sunday at the MXGP of France he raced the 250th Grand Prix of his career. Also, this is Leok’s 19th consecutive season in the FIM Motocross World Championship. He debuted there in 2001 and has raced every year since. Leok, who turns 34 on June 1, has three GP wins and 14 podiums during his very long career. He has raced for seven different brands, and his best season was the 2006 MX1 campaign, in which he finished fifth overall. Next on the all-time starts list? Antonio Cairoli with 241. Tanel Leok’s 250 Grand Prix starts 2001 (125, KTM): 6 GPs

2002 (125, KTM): 7

2003 (125, KTM): 12

2004 (MX1, Suzuki): 16

2005 (MX1, Kawasaki): 16

2006 (MX1, Kawasaki): 15

2007 (MX1, Kawasaki): 15

2008 (MX1, Kawasaki): 15

2009 (MX1, Yamaha): 15

2010 (MX1, Honda): 15

2011 (MX1, TM): 15

2012 (MX1, Suzuki): 16

2013 (MX1, Honda, TM): 15

2014 (MXGP, TM): 14

2015 (MXGP, Kawasaki): 4

2016 (MXGP, Husqvarna, KTM): 13

2017 (MXGP, Husqvarna): 18

2018 (MXGP, Husqvarna): 17

2019 (MXGP, Husqvarna): 6

Kailub Russell posted this neat video where he recorded a voice over talking about the lines he picked and why and what was going through his head during the John Penton GNCC:

Russell also posted his first ever vlog, from the Full Gas Sprint Enduro in West Virginia:

