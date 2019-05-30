Results Archive
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Colt Nichols
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Arnaud Tonus
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Mitchell Evans
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Romain Febvre
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Jeffrey Herlings Finishes Third In Return To Racing at Dutch Masters

May 30, 2019 2:35pm | by:
Defending MXGP World Champion Jeffrey Herlings finished third overall today in his return to racing at the Dutch Masters at Rhenen (today is a holiday in the Netherlands).

Herlings, who has been out of action since January due to a foot injury sustained in a training accident in Spain, won the first moto and finished fourth in moto two to claim third overall.

Herlings will also compete in the second round of the ADAC MX Masters at Moggers in Germany this weekend.

Monster Energy Factory Yamaha’s Romain Febvre went 3-1 for the overall with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Arminas Jasikonis going 2–2 for second overall.

Jago Geerts, who won his first career MX2 moto last weekend in France, went 1-1 in MX2. Ben Watson and Roan Van De Moosdijk rounded out the podium.

MXGP Overall

PosRiderMoto 1 PtsMoto 2 Pts
1Romain Febvre2025
2Arminas Jasikonis2222
3Jeffrey Herlings2518
4Pauls Jonass1820
5Glenn Coldenhoff1516
6Petar Petrov1415
7Lars Van Berkel1214
8Sven Van De Mierden1312
9Jeffrey Dewulf1013
10Luca Nijenhuis810

MX2 Overall

PosRiderMoto 1 PtsMoto 2 Pts
1Jago Geerts2525
2Ben Watson2022
3Roan Van De Moosdijk1820
4Henry Jacobi2216
5Bas Vaessen1618
6Brent Van Donick1515
7Raivo Dankers1314
8Adam Steery1412
9Tom Vialle813
10Freek Van Der Vlist711