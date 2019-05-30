Jeffrey Herlings Finishes Third In Return To Racing at Dutch Masters
Defending MXGP World Champion Jeffrey Herlings finished third overall today in his return to racing at the Dutch Masters at Rhenen (today is a holiday in the Netherlands).
Herlings, who has been out of action since January due to a foot injury sustained in a training accident in Spain, won the first moto and finished fourth in moto two to claim third overall.
Herlings will also compete in the second round of the ADAC MX Masters at Moggers in Germany this weekend.
Monster Energy Factory Yamaha’s Romain Febvre went 3-1 for the overall with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Arminas Jasikonis going 2–2 for second overall.
Jago Geerts, who won his first career MX2 moto last weekend in France, went 1-1 in MX2. Ben Watson and Roan Van De Moosdijk rounded out the podium.
MXGP Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Moto 1 Pts
|Moto 2 Pts
|1
|Romain Febvre
|20
|25
|2
|Arminas Jasikonis
|22
|22
|3
|Jeffrey Herlings
|25
|18
|4
|Pauls Jonass
|18
|20
|5
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|15
|16
|6
|Petar Petrov
|14
|15
|7
|Lars Van Berkel
|12
|14
|8
|Sven Van De Mierden
|13
|12
|9
|Jeffrey Dewulf
|10
|13
|10
|Luca Nijenhuis
|8
|10
MX2 Overall
|Pos
|Rider
|Moto 1 Pts
|Moto 2 Pts
|1
|Jago Geerts
|25
|25
|2
|Ben Watson
|20
|22
|3
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|18
|20
|4
|Henry Jacobi
|22
|16
|5
|Bas Vaessen
|16
|18
|6
|Brent Van Donick
|15
|15
|7
|Raivo Dankers
|13
|14
|8
|Adam Steery
|14
|12
|9
|Tom Vialle
|8
|13
|10
|Freek Van Der Vlist
|7
|11