GNCC
The John Penton
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Motocross
Hangtown
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Colt Nichols
MXGP of
Portugal
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Arnaud Tonus
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Mitchell Evans
Motocross
Pala
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Romain Febvre
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Upcoming
GNCC
Tomahawk
Sat Jun 1
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 1
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 9
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Fox Raceway

May 27, 2019 2:25pm
For 2019, FLY Racing introduces gear and technologies that redefine the riding experience. The FLY commitment to create riding products that exceed expectations for fit, style and safety is reflected across the spectrum. As the official gear of AMA Supercross, FLY Racing continues its devotion to riding and riders everywhere. FLY Racing: Real Products for Real Riders.

The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with the two Jasons joining me for a complete review of the Fox Raceway National from Tomac’s domination to AC winning again. We’ll touch on Weege’s watch beeping, Baggett’s day, Cooper, Musquin, and more.

Listen here or get it from iTunes under Steve Matthes Show. If you have a smartphone, get it from the Stitcher or Pulpmx Apps.