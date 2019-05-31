Results Archive
GNCC
The John Penton
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Thad Duvall
  2. Kailub Russell
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Evan Smith
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Colt Nichols
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Antonio Cairoli
  3. Arnaud Tonus
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Mitchell Evans
Full Results
Motocross
Pala
Articles
450 Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
MXGP of
France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Arnaud Tonus
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thomas Kjer Olsen
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Tomahawk
Sat Jun 1
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 1
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Russia
Sun Jun 9
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Thunder Valley and GNCC

How to Watch Thunder Valley and GNCC

May 31, 2019 10:20am

Round 3 of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this Saturday, June 1, at Thunder Valley in Lakewood, CO.

Action kicks off with qualifying beginning at 12:15 p.m. ET/9:15 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. MAVTV will carry coverage of the first motos starting at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT. NBC Sports Network will carry coverage of the second motos on Sunday starting at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT. NBC Sports Gold will also have live coverage of all four motos starting at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT.

The seventh round of GNCC will also take place this Saturday and Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com.

Below if everything you need for the weekend.

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross

TV | Online Schedule

Thunder Valley

- Lakewood, CO

* all times
QualifyingJune 1 - 12:15pmon nbc-sports-gold
1st MotosJune 1 - 3:00pmon mav-tv
1st MotosJune 1 - 3:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
2nd MotosJune 1 - 5:30pmon nbc-sports-gold
2nd MotosJune 2 - 4:00pmon nbc-sports
Motocross TV Schedule

GNCC

TV | Online Schedule

Tomahawk

- Alpine, NY

* all times
ATVJune 1 - 1:00pmon racer-tv
BikeJune 2 - 1:00pmon racer-tv
HighlightsSeptember 8 - 2:30pmon nbc-sports
GNCC TV Schedule

2019 Standings

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross

Motocross 450 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO93
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany89
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France74
4Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM72
5Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA70
Full Standings

Motocross 250 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL92
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY86
3Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France70
4Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK68
5Chase Sexton La Moille, IL65
Full Standings

GNCC

GNCC Overall Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC165
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV152
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC123
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC111
5Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT93
Full Standings

GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT180
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN119
3 Jefferson, GA107
4Austin Lee Bedford, IN91
5 New Zealand78
Full Standings

Racer X Preview Shows

Episode 1

Episode 2

Other Links | Pro Motocross

Live Timing

450, 250, and 125 All Star Entry List

2019 Numbers

Race Center

Teams

Ticket Info

General Info

Track Map

Animated Track Map

Race Day Schedule

All times local.

7 am - 2 pmWill Call
7:20 am - 7:35 amMandatory Riders Meeting
7:35 am - 7:50 amChapel Service (Pro Pits)
8 am - 8:15 am250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:20 am - 8:35 am250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
8:35 am - 8:45 amTrack Maintenance
8:45 am - 9 am450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:05 am - 9:20 am450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
9:20 am - 9:35 amTrack Maintenance
9:35 am - 9:45 am125 All Stars Practice
9:50 am - 9:55 am250 Class Grp B Start Practice - 5 minutes
9:55 am - 10:10 am250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
10:15 am - 10:20 am250 Class Grp A Start Practice - 5 minutes
10:20 am - 10:35 am250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed
10:35 am - 10:50 amTrack Maintenance
10:45 am - 10:50 am450 Class Grp A Start Practice - 5 minutes
10:50 am - 11:05 am450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed
11:10 am - 11:15 am450 Class Grp B Start Practice - 5 minutes
11:15 am - 11:30 am450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed
11:30 am - 11:45 amTrack Maintenance
11:45 am - 11:55 am250 Consolation Race
12 pm - 12:10 pm450 Consolation Race
12:30 pm - 1 pmOpening Ceremonies
12:55 pm - 1:10 pm250 Class Sight Lap
1:10 pm - 1:45 pm250 Class Moto #1
1:45 pm - 1:55 pmPodium Interviews
1:55 pm - 2:10 pm450 Class Sight Lap
2:10 pm - 2:45 pm450 Class Moto #1
2:45 pm - 3 pmPodium Interviews
3:05 pm - 3:10 pm125 All Stars Sight Lap
3:10 pm - 3:25 pm125 All Stars Race
3:30 pm - 3:40 pm250 Class Sight Lap
3:40 pm - 4:15 pm250 Class Moto #2
4:15 pm - 4:30 pm250 Winners Circle
4:30 pm - 4:40 pm450 Class Sight Lap
4:40 pm - 5:15 pm450 Class Moto #2
5:15 pm - 5:30 pm450 Winners Circle
5:30 pm - 6 pmPress Conference

Other Links | GNCC

Live Timing

Race Center

Race Day Schedule

Tickets

General Info

Follow Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline

Instagram — racerxonline

Facebook