Round 3 of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this Saturday, June 1, at Thunder Valley in Lakewood, CO.

Action kicks off with qualifying beginning at 12:15 p.m. ET/9:15 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. MAVTV will carry coverage of the first motos starting at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT. NBC Sports Network will carry coverage of the second motos on Sunday starting at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT. NBC Sports Gold will also have live coverage of all four motos starting at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT.

The seventh round of GNCC will also take place this Saturday and Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com.

Below if everything you need for the weekend.

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross

TV | Online Schedule