Round 3 of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship kicks off this Saturday, June 1, at Thunder Valley in Lakewood, CO.
Action kicks off with qualifying beginning at 12:15 p.m. ET/9:15 a.m. PT on NBC Sports Gold. MAVTV will carry coverage of the first motos starting at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT. NBC Sports Network will carry coverage of the second motos on Sunday starting at 4:00 p.m. ET/1:00 p.m. PT. NBC Sports Gold will also have live coverage of all four motos starting at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT.
The seventh round of GNCC will also take place this Saturday and Sunday. You can watch live on RacerTV.com.
Below if everything you need for the weekend.
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross
TV | Online Schedule
Thunder Valley
Thunder Valley Motocross Park - Lakewood, CO
* all times
|Qualifying
|June 1 - 12:15pm
|on
|1st Motos
|June 1 - 3:00pm
|on
|1st Motos
|June 1 - 3:00pm
|on
|2nd Motos
|June 1 - 5:30pm
|on
|2nd Motos
|June 2 - 4:00pm
|on
GNCC
TV | Online Schedule
Tomahawk
Seneca Highland - Alpine, NY
* all times
|ATV
|June 1 - 1:00pm
|on
|Bike
|June 2 - 1:00pm
|on
|Highlights
|September 8 - 2:30pm
|on
2019 Standings
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross
Motocross 450 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|93
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|89
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|74
|4
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|72
|5
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|70
Motocross 250 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|92
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|86
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|70
|4
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|68
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|65
GNCC
GNCC Overall Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|165
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|152
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|123
|4
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|111
|5
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|93
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|180
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|119
|3
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|107
|4
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|91
|5
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|78
Racer X Preview Shows
Episode 1
Episode 2
Other Links | Pro Motocross
450, 250, and 125 All Star Entry List
Track Map
Animated Track Map
Race Day Schedule
All times local.
|7 am - 2 pm
|Will Call
|7:20 am - 7:35 am
|Mandatory Riders Meeting
|7:35 am - 7:50 am
|Chapel Service (Pro Pits)
|8 am - 8:15 am
|250 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|8:20 am - 8:35 am
|250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|8:35 am - 8:45 am
|Track Maintenance
|8:45 am - 9 am
|450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|9:05 am - 9:20 am
|450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes 5 Free/10 Timed
|9:20 am - 9:35 am
|Track Maintenance
|9:35 am - 9:45 am
|125 All Stars Practice
|9:50 am - 9:55 am
|250 Class Grp B Start Practice - 5 minutes
|9:55 am - 10:10 am
|250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed
|10:15 am - 10:20 am
|250 Class Grp A Start Practice - 5 minutes
|10:20 am - 10:35 am
|250 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed
|10:35 am - 10:50 am
|Track Maintenance
|10:45 am - 10:50 am
|450 Class Grp A Start Practice - 5 minutes
|10:50 am - 11:05 am
|450 Class Practice Grp A - 15 minutes - Timed
|11:10 am - 11:15 am
|450 Class Grp B Start Practice - 5 minutes
|11:15 am - 11:30 am
|450 Class Practice Grp B - 15 minutes - Timed
|11:30 am - 11:45 am
|Track Maintenance
|11:45 am - 11:55 am
|250 Consolation Race
|12 pm - 12:10 pm
|450 Consolation Race
|12:30 pm - 1 pm
|Opening Ceremonies
|12:55 pm - 1:10 pm
|250 Class Sight Lap
|1:10 pm - 1:45 pm
|250 Class Moto #1
|1:45 pm - 1:55 pm
|Podium Interviews
|1:55 pm - 2:10 pm
|450 Class Sight Lap
|2:10 pm - 2:45 pm
|450 Class Moto #1
|2:45 pm - 3 pm
|Podium Interviews
|3:05 pm - 3:10 pm
|125 All Stars Sight Lap
|3:10 pm - 3:25 pm
|125 All Stars Race
|3:30 pm - 3:40 pm
|250 Class Sight Lap
|3:40 pm - 4:15 pm
|250 Class Moto #2
|4:15 pm - 4:30 pm
|250 Winners Circle
|4:30 pm - 4:40 pm
|450 Class Sight Lap
|4:40 pm - 5:15 pm
|450 Class Moto #2
|5:15 pm - 5:30 pm
|450 Winners Circle
|5:30 pm - 6 pm
|Press Conference