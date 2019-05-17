Racerhead #20

Welcome to Racerhead, coming to you for a strangely cool and damp Prairie City Off-Highway Vehicle Park outside of Sacramento, California. This place is of course better known as Hangtown, and tomorrow the Dirt Diggers North Motorcycle Club will be celebrating the 51st Hangtown Motocross Classic. While the track moved from its original location in Plymouth some time ago, the event itself retains its grassroots club vibe as well as its legacy as the opening round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Tomorrow a whole new season of American Motocross starts, and the volatile weather out here has thrown the possibilities wide open. Monster Energy Kawasaki's Eli Tomac has a #1 back on his bike, and the two-time defending 450 Class Motocross Champion certainly knows that he can expect some strong competition from Red Bull KTM's Marvin Musquin and Cooper Webb, Rockstar Husqvarna's Zach Osborne and the returning Jason Anderson, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS’ Blake Baggett, and of course Team Honda HRC's Ken Roczen, Monster Energy Factory Yamaha's Justin Barcia, and more.

The 250 Class seems even more wide open. After two very exciting 250SX Regional battles, which were won by Monster Energy/Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha's Dylan Ferrandis and GEICO Honda's Chase Sexton, everyone else is out for vengeance. Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Adam Cianciarulo is the guy most are talking about here in the pits, as well as Ferrandis’ teammate Justin Cooper, GEICO Honda’s RJ Hampshire, JGR/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing's Alex Martin, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM's Shane McElrath, and many more. We’ll also see the AMA Pro Motocross debuts of MX2 Grand Prix winners Thomas Covington (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna) and Hunter Lawrence (GEICO Honda), each of whom are back after dropping out of supercross. (And there's also the professional debut of the super-fast Ty Masterpool, who is an excellent starter and a top prospect for Yamaha, and Derek Drake, who will debut with the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM team as well, after success as an amateur.) Unfortunately, not everyone is ready for Hangtown. Throughout the last couple of weeks we've seen announcements from Monster Energy Factory Yamaha's Aaron Plessinger (last year's 250 Class champion), Monster Energy Kawasaki's Joey Savatgy, and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's Dean Wilson that they have to miss the opener—and of course Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Austin Forkner is out for the summer with his knee injury. Here's hoping that all of those guys, and anyone else who’s gotten dinged up, comes back soon at 100 percent. It's a cliché, but weather can be a real equalizer, especially after it caused the cancellation of yesterday's open practice for both the 250 and 450 classes. (All riders who were invited this time and will be again for the Fox Raceway at Pala before next weekend's second round.) As I type this, the hope is for a 1 p.m. ride for a half hour for each class, as the rain has stopped and the amateurs are out there right now. That should give us a better idea of who has made the transition quickest from SX to MX. But it's supposed to rain again tomorrow, and everything will be up in the air once again. There's been a lot of talk the last couple of days about famous Hangtown mudders from the past, like the notorious 1991 race in which they could only get a single moto in, as well as the 1975 race at the old Plymouth track that was consumed by rain. Fortunately, the track is set down in a valley, and most of the water should run off and drain okay—it doesn't look bad out there at all right now—but there's nothing we can do if it rains during the motos. We're going to run ’em no matter what, but I think we all prefer that it stays dry! The riders are starting to line up for this open practice, so let's run through the rest of the week's news, and I’ll post an update after practice is over.

PRACTICE (DC) Okay, the fact that they even got the two practices up and running was a surprise, because before lunch it seemed like the track was still going to need a lot more work and drying. But kudos to the Dirt Diggers on the big dozers because they made a motocross track out of the swamp that was out there this morning and practice went well. If the weather stays like this, we are in for an amazing day tomorrow. And that’s a great big “if” when one looks at the fairly bleak weather forecast. With #1 back on his bike Eli Tomac looked fast and confident, but with no transponders on the bikes—tech was held off until after practice—it’s hard to say how much closer he was to Cooper Webb, Marvin Musquin, or Jason Anderson, all of whom looked sharp. Ken Roczen, Zach Osborne, and Justin Barcia all spent time ducking in and out of the signal area in the half-hour practice, so it was hard to get a read on them. And Kris Keefer, the oldest man out there by years, looked right at home. There’s more than 70 450 riders, so qualifying will be a tough chore in itself for the SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda supported senior rider. After some track work up on the big uphill double and tricky downhill that follows the 250s went off and, as expected, there were a whole bunch of fast guys out there. All of the GEICO Honda guys looked good, as did Adam Cianciarulo and Dylan Ferrandis and Colt Nichols. It was harder to get a read on Alex Martin or Justin Cooper, as they were riding in a different group than most of the other perceived contenders. Again, the track really came around, much to everyone’s surprise. But the clouds are on the horizon, and tomorrow could be a long, wet day for everyone. Let’s hope Hangtown somehow dodges this bullet and the fans see some good racing.

Racer X Wins Big at the 2019 Imagination Awards In tooting-our-own-horn news, the whole team here at Racer X was thrilled this week when our new Digital Edition won a 2019 Imagination Award alongside the likes of The Economist, Forbes, and Smithsonian Magazine. The Imagination Awards are presented by the MPA (the Association of Magazine Media) to recognize outstanding achievement in independent magazine publishing.

CAIROLI'S KTM CAREER (ANDRAS HEGYI) Racing in a sea of mud last Sunday in Mantova, Italy, nine-time FIM Motocross World Champion Antonio Cairoli celebrated his 89th career GP win, moving yet another step closer to Stefan Everts' seemingly unbreakable standard of 101 GP wins. This most recent victory also marked Cairoli’s 60th triumph with KTM. The Italian legend has raced with KTM since 2010, making 2019 his 10th season with the Austrian brand. Before that, Cairoli got 29 GP wins with Yamaha. Besides the Dutch phenom Jeffrey Herlings, still on the sidelines with a foot injury, Cairoli became only the second motocrosser to collect at least 60 GP wins with the same brand in the history of the sport—Herlings has 84, all with KTM. But there is a big difference between Cairoli and Herlings. The Sicilian Cairoli got all 60 of his KTM GP wins in the premier class, while the four-time world champion Herlings has taken only 23 GP wins in the premier class, his other 61 coming in the small-bore MX2 category. Stefan Everts had 58 GP wins with Yamaha, across several classes. Antonio Cairoli’s 60 wins with KTM 2010: 8 wins

2011: 6

2012: 11

2013: 9

2014: 9

2015: 2

2016: 3

2017: 6

2018: 2

2019: 4 (in 5 races to date)

THE NUMBER: 101 (Andras Hegyi) Although KTM’s Jeffrey Herlings, the reigning MXGP World Champion, was absent in the first five rounds of 2019, KTM has nevertheless had a successful MXGP season so far as the 34-year-old legend Antonio Cairoli has risen once again: the nine-time world champion is off to his best start ever in the premier class. This is the first time that the Italian has taken four GP wins in the first five rounds of the premier class. Cairoli has gained a massive advantage in the overall points. He has also handed KTM their 100th GP win in the current premier class, the MX1/MXGP, in existence since 2004. Cairoli got KTM’s 100th GP win at the GP of the Netherlands at Valkenswaard in March, then last Sunday he got them their 101st GP win in Italy. In the history of MX1/MXGP, KTM is the only brand with 100 GP wins. Yamaha has 65, Honda 33, Suzuki 28, Kawasaki 21, and Husqvarna has five. The most successful KTM rider is Cairoli. He earned 60 of those 101 KTM MXGP wins. Regarding MX2, KTM is the leader there as well. MX2 has also been in existence since 2004. Last Sunday, the Spanish teenager Jorge Prado took KTM’s 159th GP win in MX2. And KTM’s most successful MX2 rider is Herlings, who has 61 MX2 Grand Prix wins with KTM. KTM’s 101 GP-wins in the MX1/MXGP since 2004 2004: 0 wins

2005: 4

2006: 0

2007: 1

2008: 5

2009: 4

2010: 9

2011: 6

2012: 11

2013: 9

2014: 9

2015: 4

2016: 3

2017: 13

2018: 19

2019: 4 (in 5 rounds to date)

AUSTRALIA? (DC) We have been getting bombarded with requests from moto fans in Australia over the lack of a TV deal (so far) for the 2019 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. This is a work in progress, and it's between NBC and its network affiliates Down Under—and I am very hopeful that it gets resolved. The letter below from my friend Aaryn Minerds lays out how the Aussies are feeling, and I hope the network sees this: Now I know you are going to be completely flat out right about now with Hangtown on this weekend, I am sure you are getting a million phone calls and emails a second right now, but when you get a chance is there anyway you could help us Aussies out? We are in desperate need of a way to watch your great series in 2019, as it stands there is currently no way for Australians to watch the 2019 Lucas oils American Motocross Championship legally. Foxtel who usually air the series in some form have confirmed that it will not be this year, for whatever reason. The great NBC coverage is not available in Australia, we are geo blocked from using that App or their online streaming, sure there are ways around it, but for the masses that is a little hard. As you probably know there is a large contingent of Aussies and Kiwi’s racing this year, the first three rounds will see more Aussies on the line than I can remember in one season. Dean Ferris, Todd Waters and (Kiwi) Cody Cooper in the 450 class, and from I gather American Justin Rodbell and Estonian Erki Kahro, who have both been running up front in our domestic MX1 championship, will both be lining up. Then we have our next great hope in Hunter Lawrence and the current Australian MX2 points leader Wilson Todd both on the line in the 250 class. The interest from down under has not been this high since Chad Reed first raced in the U.S. I have no idea if you have it in your power to make the coverage available in Australia, or if you can let us know who currently holds the rights to viewing the series in the land down under, but our county as a whole may just crumble if our entire motocross community can’t watch the American motocross championship in 2019 :) HENRY MILLER (DC) Best wishes go out to privateer Henry Miller, who was involved in a chain-reaction accident in his box van on the way to Hangtown. Miller posted the information and a photo of some of the damage caused by the wreck, which occurred after another driver lost control of his vehicle while entering the highway. As of this afternoon, Miller was still signed up to race tomorrow, but we haven't seen him here at Hangtown.

MOTOCROSS, MOTOCROSS, MOTOCROSS!!!! (steve Matthes) It's time for the great outdoors this weekend as Hangtown kicks off. Funny how we're all into SX for 17 races in 18 weeks, crown three champions in an epic Las Vegas finale, and before you know it, we're on to the outdoor series. It's like the 17 races indoors didn't even really register before we're just talking and speculating about motocross. I'm sure the three champions are like "Hey, wait a minute here, I prepped for four months to win and I get seven days to soak it in?" Yep, you do. The sport doesn't stop for anyone and away we go. There are a few things I'm excited for this summer and here they are in no particular order: I'm excited to see if Zach Osborne can be a legit title contender. Wacko is great outdoors, he's in shape, and we'll see what happens. I have no doubt he'll be a podium contender a lot of weekends, but seriously, can he challenge for wins every weekend and push Eli Tomac/Marvin Musquin? I don't think so for 2019 but maybe?

How does Adam Cianciarulo rebound from his devastating Vegas SX? He can take it as fuel to grab this 250MX title, as it's his last chance in this class (I believe he'll be 450 for Kawasaki next year), or maybe he'll be unable to get up for motocross each weekend, as he's shown to be better indoors.

Ken Roczen? I don't know. If he can't get to be 100 percent physically, then I don't see how he can finish this series. If he can, I think he can win and I hope he does.

I'm not a fan of this rule allowing amateurs to race nationals (until they get to 40 points), but it should add some intrigue to the series to see how these kids can do. It'll be interesting to see who does what and what races they do.

If you're in Southern California and you would rather go riding next Saturday than watch the pros at Fox Raceway in Pala, the folks at Glen Helen have decided to host a free ride day/viewing party at the old national track. With a $10 donation to High Hopes Head Injury Foundation, a charity very dear to the late Tom White and his family, you can ride all afternoon and then stop to watch the motos from the Fox Raceway National at Pala on the big screen inside the Glen Helen garage. Unadilla's annual Hallman MX Rewind is coming up fast on the weekend of May 31-June 2 and there's still time to pre-enter for the Grass Track race as well as the other classes. You can find all of the information right here. Our French friend LeBigUSA put together this cool graphic as he gets ready to hit the road for all 12 rounds of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship in le van.