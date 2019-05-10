I just said we’re so involved in the sport, but we’re just a sideline to it. I knew what the guys were making, salary-wise, and I knew that Jeremy’s deal was coming up, Travis’s deal was coming. I just kind of said, “I want to do this.” The brothers said, “It’s too expensive. We don’t really want to do it. We’re doing the clothing.” For me, the sports marketing end of it had gotten to a point where it was just more stickers and more T-shirts on guys. There was nowhere to go with it.

The way I remember it is … of course at the time I’m sort of on top of the world with Fox. I’m winning races. I had just transitioned out of that Suzuki deal in ’97 and onto Yamahas in ’98. I was still wearing Fox. Then Jeff came up with, or we all sort of agreed upon, but we came up with that new No Fear symbol. In fact, Jeff came to me with the gear idea and I said, “Of course!” Everything we did at that time was gold. How could I say no to that? Then of course I had the platform to sell it, because I was out there winning races and I could wear it. What I did legally to get out of my Fox contract, I had a clause in my Fox contract that said if I majorly changed my schedule, then my Fox contract basically had to be renegotiated or whatever. That was the year I switched to supercross only. Then we came up with a business plan with No Fear. Of course, looking back, obviously I made some mistakes in doing that in the beginning, because I got in a lawsuit with Pete Fox over bonus structure and stuff like that, which first of all scared the crap out of me because I’m a young kid and I’d never been in any sort of legal mess at all. So we got all that straightened out and No Fear was good.

I talked to Jeremy. Paula [my wife] and I decided to put our money in. Jeremy’s like, “I’ll do it.” So he got involved, and for him, it was when he was going to supercross only. So I had to get some outdoor guys and things. The timing was great. It was hard to not want to do it when I had him and I was about to get Travis. Then I got [Sebastien] Tortelli, and I was already doing [Kevin] Windham’s stuff. So I picked those guys, and then Stefan Everts. We got the cream of the crop. It was a big risk, because gear is a tough business, but you’ve got a lot stacked in your favor. So full steam ahead. I was like, we’re going to run full-page ads every month and try to be kind of like AXO and make the gear look even better than it was, do amazing photos. I got a buddy of mine from France that I’ve been friends with forever, Jerome Mage, who did the designs, and they looked great. Jeremy loved them. The riders loved them. We did some technical, creative stuff. Gear was kind of stale, so we did some cool things. Adjustable waist and Kevlar in the knees. Just a lot of little things to help market it and help make it a little better. It was accepted and it took off.

In ’99, when I came to the U.S., I mainly talked to No Fear. I knew Jeremy’s family, and I was presented to Jeff Surwall early on. I wanted to ride with an American company, as the past French riders never were really accepted. On top of it, it was with Jeremy and Kevin, so it had a great wow effect. The gear had cool designs; Jerome Mage did it, so a little French touch! It was good for the time—tough pants and heavyweight jerseys. I remember loving the vented sets, especially at Daytona, but when I pull out of my boxes the few sets that I kept, I realized the cotton jerseys were so heavy. The gear has made an such improvement since.

