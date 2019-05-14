For 2019, FLY Racing introduces gear and technologies that redefine the riding experience. The FLY commitment to create riding products that exceed expectations for fit, style and safety is reflected across the spectrum. As the official gear of AMA Supercross, FLY Racing continues its devotion to riding and riders everywhere. FLY Racing: Real Products for Real Riders.

The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with Weege joining me to talk about the Hawaiian SX from the results to the trip to us announcing the whole thing. Then we touch on the “The Rise and Fall of No Fear: An Oral History” longform that I just completed and all that was involved in that project.

Listen below or here or get it from iTunes under Steve Matthes Show. If you have a smartphone, get it from the Stitcher or Pulpmx Apps.