GNCC
X-Factor Whitetails
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Josh Toth
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Austin Lee
Supercross
Las Vegas
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
MXGP of
Lombardia
MXGP Results
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Gautier Paulin
MX2 Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Davy Pootjes
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 18
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown
Sat May 18
Upcoming
MXGP of
Portugal
Sun May 19
Upcoming
Motocross
Pala
Sat May 25
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 26
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Hawaiian SX and No Fear Longform

May 14, 2019 10:25am
The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with Weege joining me to talk about the Hawaiian SX from the results to the trip to us announcing the whole thing. Then we touch on the “The Rise and Fall of No Fear: An Oral History” longform that I just completed and all that was involved in that project.

Listen below or here or get it from iTunes under Steve Matthes Show. If you have a smartphone, get it from the Stitcher or Pulpmx Apps.