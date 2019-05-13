For 2019, FLY Racing introduces gear and technologies that redefine the riding experience. The FLY commitment to create riding products that exceed expectations for fit, style and safety is reflected across the spectrum. As the official gear of AMA Supercross, FLY Racing continues its devotion to riding and riders everywhere. FLY Racing: Real Products for Real Riders.

The Fly Racing Racer X Podcast comes in with Austin Kent and Derek Rankin—the mechanics for the Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team—joining me to talk about their riders’ seasons, mechanic life, wrestling, Iowa MX, and more.

Listen below or here or get it from iTunes under Steve Matthes Show. If you have a smartphone, get it from the Stitcher or Pulpmx Apps.