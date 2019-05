This week on The Whiskey Throttle Show David Pingree and Grant Langston had Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Dean Wilson on the show.

Wilson is currently recovering from a shoulder injury sustained in Nashville and is doubtful for the opening round of Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross next weekend at Hangtown.

You can also listen on iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher by searching The Whiskey Throttle Show.