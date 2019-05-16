Henry Miller Involved in Accident on Drive to Hangtown
Privateer Henry Miller was in his RV last night driving to California for the Hangtown National this weekend when Miller’s camper hit into a truck that entered the highway sideways. After hitting the truck, Miller’s vehicle went “into the concrete median then back across the highway into the ditch through the fence and into the service road.”
Miller and everyone inside his vehicle—including his girlfriend, mechanic, and two dogs—are okay, as there are “minor injuries.”
At this point in time, Miller is unsure of whether he will race this weekend. We will provide more information on the situation when it becomes available.
Update for everyone.. Last night myself, @ashtoneeee and @rhtwotwo we’re traveling North on highway 99 to Hangtown for round one and another driver went sideways coming onto the highway as I was cruising in the far lane and hit the guys truck in the driver side sending us into the concrete median then back across the highway into the ditch through the fence and into the service road. All of us including are two dogs walked away very lucky with miner injuries. As of right now we are not sure of the status of my bikes and racing this weekend, thank you to everyone who has checked in and supports what we do.