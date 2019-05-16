Results Archive
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Thad Duvall
  3. Josh Toth
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Craig Delong
  3. Austin Lee
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Marvin Musquin
  3. Cooper Webb
  1. Dylan Ferrandis
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Cameron McAdoo
  1. Antonio Cairoli
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Gautier Paulin
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Thomas Kjer Olsen
  3. Davy Pootjes
Henry Miller Involved in Accident on Drive to Hangtown

May 16, 2019 3:10pm | by:
Henry Miller Involved in Accident on Drive to Hangtown

Privateer Henry Miller was in his RV last night driving to California for the Hangtown National this weekend when Miller’s camper hit into a truck that entered the highway sideways. After hitting the truck, Miller’s vehicle went “into the concrete median then back across the highway into the ditch through the fence and into the service road.” 

Miller and everyone inside his vehicle—including his girlfriend, mechanic, and two dogs—are okay, as there are “minor injuries.”

At this point in time, Miller is unsure of whether he will race this weekend. We will provide more information on the situation when it becomes available.

