The Main Event Moto Podcast Is Now On the Racer X Podcast Network | Listen to Ep #118

Daniel Blair's Main Event Moto Podcast has come to the Racer X Podcast Network. Expect the same great content, just on another channel. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

This week Stankdog joins Daniel Blair and Producer Joe in the bat cave. They got the man who isn't on this podcast network nearly enough, Weege himself. They also got his homeboy, Grant Langston. Hang out with us as Daniel focuses on the headlines in the sport and sometimes it goes off the rails.