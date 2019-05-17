Results Archive
Exhaust Podcast: Pro Motocross Opening Press Conference

Exhaust Podcast Pro Motocross Opening Press Conference

May 17, 2019 1:00pm
Top contenders in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship gathered on a rainy Thursday afternoon at Hangtown, and because the rain meant no riding, they had time to provide more in-depth answers than usual at the series-opening presser. Enjoy an hour of perspective from Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, Marvin Musquin, Zach Osborne, Dylan Ferrandis, Chase Sexton, Alex Martin, and Adam Cianciarulo, hosted by Jason Weigandt. 

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 