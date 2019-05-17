Top contenders in the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship gathered on a rainy Thursday afternoon at Hangtown, and because the rain meant no riding, they had time to provide more in-depth answers than usual at the series-opening presser. Enjoy an hour of perspective from Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, Marvin Musquin, Zach Osborne, Dylan Ferrandis, Chase Sexton, Alex Martin, and Adam Cianciarulo, hosted by Jason Weigandt.

