Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Dean Wilson announced on Instagram today that he is out for the remainder of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Wilson underwent an MRI earlier this week and said he injured his shoulder and has a contusion on his kidney. He said the shoulder injury will not require surgery and that he will “give it a few weeks of rest and therapy and see where we are at.”

Wilson was in eighth place on lap eight in the Denver 450SX main event when he came up short in a rhythm section, causing his bike to throw him over the handlebars and the bike to land on him. We've heard that a mechanical issue caused the crash.

"On to the main event I was running around 7th on lap 7 moving forward and as I came around for the rhythm section I tripled in and something freak happened causing the bike to nose dive after I tripled in and pile driving me into the ground," Wilson wrote in part. "The tough part of this is I have been trying so hard this year to be back where I need to be trying to get a job for next year."

In the post, Wilson included both a bird’s eye view and his GoPro footage of the unsettling crash.