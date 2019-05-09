Pro Circuit Releases 2019 Team Snapback Hats

CORONA, CA—Recently arriving at the Pro Circuit headquarters, two brand new team hats that will be sure to add some style while you're out and about. The Team Snapback and Podium Snapback hats feature iconic Monster Energy, Pro Circuit, Kawasaki, and Fox logo embroideries as well as a snap closure system in the back for a perfect fit. Underneath the bill of both hats is also the Fox head logo embroidered for added coolness.

The Podium Snapback is the same hat worn by race team riders like Adam Cianciarulo and Austin Forkner on the podium and features team sponsor embroideries on the sides as well as the back.

Grab a snapback hat and turn some heads at the next local race, supercross, or outdoor national event while showing your support for a legendary race team in the world of motocross.

Pro Circuit. We Race.

