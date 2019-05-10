Lucas Oil Ladies Introduced for 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—MX Sports Pro Racing has announced the four-member team that will compose the Lucas Oil Ladies for the 2019 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing. Beginning on May 18 at the Bell Helmets Hangtown Motocross Classic, the well-known veteran duo of Carrie Bolling and Nicole Cesa will be joined by Peyton Min and Sadie Welch. Together, these exceptional young women will play a pivotal role throughout the summer season and will help show a different side of the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series.

Bolling and Cesa have served as the two most familiar faces of the Lucas Oil Ladies since 2014, and their role for the 2019 season will become more public facing than ever before as they become ambassadors for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, highlighted by a noticeable presence on social media. Bolling is a native of Richmond, Virginia, and while she is often seen holding a Lucas Oil board on the track, she’s been involved in motocross for the majority of her life. She was introduced to the sport by her family and the age of six and went on to compete in her first race at the age of eight. She even has a championship to her credit! During her time as one of the Lucas Oil Ladies, Bolling has earned a degree in Industrial Engineering from West Virginia University and currently works full time in the healthcare industry.

“The motocross industry is essentially one big family, which has made saying goodbye to being a Lucas Oil Board Girl harder than I ever expected it to be,” said Bolling. “I was ecstatic when the opportunity to remain involved became a reality, and I’m excited to be invited back for another year as a Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship ambassador. I can’t wait to show the fans more behind the scenes than ever before!”

Hailing from Southwest Pennsylvania, Cesa was also a fixture on the start line before every moto at the nationals. She grew up around the sport and a chance opportunity with Racer X while in college helped her fall in love with the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. In recent year’s she’s had acting opportunities in a pair of movies, has pursued her passion for fitness, and serves as a model for multiple industry brands. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Management Information Systems from West Virginia University and works full time in the IT industry.

“Working as a Lucas Oil Board Girl for the last five years has been some of the best times of my life,” said Cesa. “I’ve met people from around the world, built long-lasting friendships—many of whom I now consider family, and traveled throughout the country. It’s been hard to walk away, but Carrie and I have continued to look for ways to continue being a part of the sport. I’m super excited to be back alongside her as a Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship ambassador, and I can’t wait to engage with all the fans to show them a different side of the races.”

Min and Welch will step in to fill the roles on the starting line, and while they are relative newcomers to the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, both are very familiar with the sport as a whole. Fans at the races, and the viewers watching the nationals from home, will quickly get acquainted with the newest editions to the Lucas Oil Ladies, starting at Hangtown.

Min is a native of Valparaiso, Indiana, where she is starting her junior year at the University of Indiana, Bloomington as a major in Exercise Science. She was given her first dirt bike by her father at just two-and-a-half years old and has grown up going to the track with her family, often for her to race. She’s remained involved by supporting her dad and brother at amateur races as a “mechanic.”