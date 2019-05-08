The upcoming Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will serve not only as another chance to win titles and races, but also a chance to secure a ride. Silly season is about to get into swing, and while several top 450 names are locked in with long-term contracts, many do not have 2020 deals in place. Add in the likes of Adam Cianciarulo, who may move up in 2020, and the 450 ranks is getting crowded. We felt it was a good time to take a look at the contract landscape heading into the summer and 2020.

Honda HRC

Ken Roczen: Signed a three-year deal with Honda HRC this year. His contract runs through 2022.

Cole Seely: His deal is up at the end of this year.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna

Jason Anderson: Signed a four-year extension with the team in 2018.

Dean Wilson: His deal is up at the end of the year.

Zach Osborne: Signed an extension that runs through 2020.

Red Bull KTM

Marvin Musquin: His contract is up at the end of the year, but Marvin said in the post-race press conference after Las Vegas that he wants to stay at KTM.

Cooper Webb: Signed a two-year deal with the team last year.