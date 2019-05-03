Chad Reed Wants To Continue Racing In 2020

JGR/Yoshimura Suzuki’s Chad Reed will not line up at the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season finale this Saturday in Las Vegas as he continues to recover from eight broken ribs, a broken scapula, and a collapsed lung sustained in Seattle, but the two-time champion still wants to race in 2020.

Reed, who will turn 38 next year, was a guest on Steve Matthes’ Fly Racing Moto:60 show yesterday and he discussed his desire to return to racing next year.

Below is a condescend transcription of the conversation. You can listen to the entire episode here.

Steve: So, you’re coming back next year, right? Reed: Yeah. Steve: Coming back with JGR? Reed: I don’t know. There is a lot going on behind closed doors there, for sure. I hope so. Steve: Would that be your first choice? Reed: Yeah, of course. First and foremost that’s the goal—to continue what we’re doing.

Earlier this year, Reed notched his 132nd career podium in Detroit and had six top ten finishes prior to his injury.

If Reed were to race the season opener next year and make the main event, it will mark his 250th career start in the premier class.