Ken Roczen, Honda HRC Agree To Three-Year Extension

A major piece of the 2020 silly season puzzle dropped today at the pre-race press conference ahead of the final round of the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship in Las Vegas.

Ken Roczen and Honda HRC have agreed to an extension that will see Roczen remain with the team for the next three years.

“Re-signing with Honda was a no-brainer for me,” Roczen said in a statement. “I owe the team a lot and I feel like we have a lot of good days ahead of us. Three years is a long time, so when I signed, I was beyond stoked and it was a big pressure relief for me. The guys that I work with on this team are like a big family. Over the last two and a half years, the team and I have been through a lot. We’ve had some incredible highs but we’ve also hit rock bottom, and one thing that Honda always did—no matter what—was believe in me. They never gave up. The team also does whatever it takes to make a rider happy, which is huge because it brings comfort, and I want to win just as bad as they do. I know we haven’t done that in a while, but our work and what we do together isn’t done. Them standing behind me through thick and thin, the good times and the bad times, is what makes a great team, so I’m excited to continue our relationship.”

“During his time with Honda so far, Ken’s dedication has been exemplary,” said Lee Edmunds, American Honda’s manager of powersports marketing communications. “The tenacity with which he pursues success is exceeded only by the resolve with which he approaches challenges. We firmly believe that attitude will help him—and us—get back on top. Ken is our guy, and we’re thrilled to continue together.”

Roczen initially agreed to a three-year deal with the team following the 2016 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. He joined Honda after two seasons and one title with RCH Suzuki. He previously rode for Red Bull KTM.

We will have more on this developing story later.