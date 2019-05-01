Namura Challenge Winner Takes Home 2019 KTM 65SX

The Namura Challenge will be a 7-race subseries for 7-8 Premix riders that will take place throughout the 2019 AMA District 23 season.

The series will tag along to the current 7-8 Premix class and pull points from select events throughout the season.

Eligible Events are listed as below:

6/2/19 – Mankato, MN

6/16/19 – Echo Valley, MN

6/30/19 – Little Falls, MN

7/14/19 – Mora, MN

7/28/19 – Cambridge, MN

8/18/19 – Staples, MN

9/29/19 – Millville, MN

Guidelines:

All AMA rules regarding 7-8 Premix class will apply

Riders are encouraged to attend all 7 rounds if possible

Failure to attend two or more events will result in disqualification

Riders are allowed to drop one points weekend

Points System:

Points will be pulled from the 7-8 Premix class results at the above-mentioned events.

For riders already racing 7-8 Premix, simply add the above events to your schedule and race as usual

Immediately following series finale at Millville, the rider with the most accumulated points from the 7 rounds will receive a 2019 KTM SX 65 (*winner will be required to pay sales tax on motorcycle, $300.00)

For more information, visit www.namura.com.